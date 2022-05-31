Amaia and Rigoberta Bandini’s song: the story of their collaboration

Amaya Romero Y Rigoberta Bandini collaborate in welcome to the showone of the songs on the album When I don’t know who I amwhich the one in Pamplona launched on May 12.

Rigoberta Bandini is one of the many well-known names that appear in the credit titles of this work, which she has spoken about in an interview in The vanguardin which she refers to how the idea of ​​working with the singer from Ow mom.

“I met her when she already sounded a lot, I stayed at his house, we spent a lot of time talking about our own experiences, and since at that time I was preparing this second album I told him that it would be very good to meet one day and compose something. So it was. Something like very natural”, says the one from Pamplona in the interview about how it came about welcome to the show.

Amaia speaks with admiration of Rigoberta Bandiniof which he says has become a benchmark: “I love what she does, and besides, she It seems to me like something very unique that cannot be compared with anything. For me she is like a role model, and from the first moment I also admired her as a person.”

Alizz, the concert that brought Amaia and Alizz together

It is not necessary to read these words of Amaia to know that the artist is a great follower of Rigoberta Bandini. The singer from Pamplona has given everything to the public at the Catalan concerts and even appears in a short film that she recorded on June 22, 2021 before the Nits del Fòrum concert (Barcelona).

The two artists had met months before during the Alizzz concert in the Razzmatazz room. The singer called one and the other to sing two songs on stage.

amaia sang the encounter and Rigoberta Bandini, Sunrise.