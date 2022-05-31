Alevì, the made in Italy shoes loved by international stars

Emblem of elegance and refinement, Alevì Milano is a shoe brand particularly appreciated by international celebrities, from Beyoncé to Kendall Jenner, who show them off on the red carpets of the most important events

A brand founded by two women that inspires and speaks to women: Alevì Milan was born in 2018 from the idea of ​​two talented entrepreneurs and friends Valentina Micchetti And Perla Alessandri.

From start-up to successful brand, chosen by stars of the caliber of Beyoncé, Bianca Balti, Chiara Ferragni, Bar Rafaeli and Kendall Jenner, just to mention some of the VIPs who wore Alevì shoes.

Valentina and Perla, the founders of Alevì

Both Alevì founders have an important background in the world of fashion and communication. Valentina Micchetti she has worked for over fifteen years as a fashion pr for various fashion houses, from Roberto Cavalli to Calvin Kleindividing between Los Angeles and Milan.

Perla Alessandri comes from a family that owns an important shoe factory in San Mauro Pascoli (in the province of Forlì-Cesena, Emilia-Romagna), in the heart of one of the Italian shoe districts, where footwear for brands such as Chanel and Saint Laurent.

The two entrepreneurs and designers have decided to merge and combine their talents to create a feminine, sexy and at the same time comfortable brand. The name Alevì is the acronym of the surname and name of the two founders. And the symbol of the brand is a pearl, present under each sole, just to recall the name of one of the two creators.

Alevì’s shoes are not only beautiful to look at, but they are also comfortable to wear. Each shoe is entirely made in Italy and is handmade by expert craftsmen.

A collection of elegant and refined shoes

Pumps, flats, sandals, mules Alevì shoes models are many and available in various colors. Suitable for various occasions, from everyday use to red carpets and television.

Some models have become iconic in just a few years, for example the sandal Letizia in satin and embellished with rhinestones. A chic and feminine jewel shoe. Or also the Anna sandal, made in patent leather or metallic, available in different colors for special occasions.

Each model of Alevì shoes bears the name of a woman, precisely to emphasize the femininity of a brand with an Italian heart founded by two women and for women.