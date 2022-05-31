Alan Mozo says goodbye to Pumas and Chivas announces his signing

Although it was not an exchange between UNAM and Guadalajara, it was a “conditional sale” that included César Huerta

Alan Mozo was announced as reinforcement of Chivas heading to Opening 2022after the side, used social networks to say goodbye to Cougarsshirt that he defended in recent years.

Mozo leaves sold for five million dollars and César Huerta will arrive bought from Pumas for 1.5 million dollars, and although it was not an exchange, it was a ‘conditional sale’ like the one they did at the time with Alvarado for Antuna, including the loan by Mayorga

The also selected Mexican youth wrote a message on his account Instagram in which he expressed his feelings about the fans, the club and Andrés Lillini.

“Where to start? It could be when at the age of 9 I captured some of my dreams in a letter and without a doubt you couldn’t miss it, or maybe when I finally managed to stay in your basic forces (after 3 attempts haha) and I ran to tell my parents who never allowed me to give up on you. But without a doubt our story begins long before, it begins at the EOU, it was the first stadium I met at a very young age and from there it was inevitable to fall in love with you”, are the first lines of the farewell letter Waiter.

“I defended you from the stands, being your ball player and based on a lot of effort and sacrifice I was able to do it on the field as well. As a player, I made mistakes that left me with a lot of learning, that helped me mature and find my best version, but somehow You can be sure that I sweated your shirt and defended it with my heart”.

Waiter He said he was grateful to the personnel with whom he lived in the UNAM complex. Coaches, doctors, props, cook, gardeners, policemen, in addition to his colleagues, maintenance and office staff, but he dedicated words to Andrés Lillini, the last coach he had in Cougarsas well as for the auriazul fans.

“Andrés, thank you for trusting me when I needed it most. Fans… there is no way to describe exactly what it is like to hear the stadium I used to visit since I was a child chant my name, it is something indescribable, you saw me grow up, make mistakes and come back to improve myself and today I have to say goodbye to you.

Waiter is incorporated Chivasa team against which he made his debut in the top circuit on September 16, 2017 under the technical direction of Sergio Egea.

“The Boy who wrote that letter says goodbye 16 years later, knowing that this cycle has come to an end and with the certainty that I am prepared to face the new challenges that this profession has for me. Gratitude is the memory of the heart and I want that you know that you will always be in mine. Thank you Cougars and Until Always”, closed the letter.