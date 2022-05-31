Agustín Bravo recognizes on Twitter something about himself that no one expected

the tv presenter Agustin Bravo has entered Twitter to react to the message that a user had posted about himself and his resemblance to a famous American actor, Mark Ruffaloknown for playing the Hulk in the saga of Marvel The Avengersact in the Oscar-winning film spot light or star alongside Leonardo Dicaprio the film directed by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island.

Mark Ruffalo is mutating into Agustín Bravo. pic.twitter.com/fL7NMSFCBI – Paloma Rando (@palomarando) May 28, 2022

The communicator, whose beginnings were on the radio to shortly after jump to television with Jesus Hermida in 1989, he surprised the blue bird’s social network with the response to a message about him. A user had commented this weekend on her profile that “Mark Ruffalo is mutating into Agustín Bravo”, but what neither she nor anyone expected is that the tweet would arrive this Monday in the eyes of the television presenter himself and that, in addition, he has had the good humor to answer

Pos yes…😳 https://t.co/ZqfC0ULarS – Agustín Bravo (@gusbravoabreu) May 30, 2022

“pos yes…”, replied the aforementioned before adding an emoticon to his message that can be interpreted as a mix of blush and surprise. This reaction has caused the laughter of many people on Twitter, some of whom have also recognized Agustín Bravo for his humility and good humor. “You are so big!”, a user has written in response to the tweet, while another has applauded the television response: “Bravo for your humor!”.

Hahaha how big are you!!! – Patricia Villasante Sánchez (@PVillasanchez) May 30, 2022

Bravo for your humor! — M. Mihura (@PedicaboEgo) May 30, 2022

In the publication that caused the commotion, the user had accompanied her message with a photograph of the American actor in which “Mark Ruffalo joins the demonstration for the right to abortion in New York” could be read. The Cáceres communicator, who competed in the 2021 edition from the reality show survivorsis currently aged 61 yearscompared to that of the interpreter, who is seven years younger with 54 years. The comparison between the physicists of both has become inevitable for some people over time, although it remains to be seen if with his evolution Ruffalo will end up looking more and more like the Spanish television presenter or is he simply a temporary print.