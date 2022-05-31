A star of The Boys speaks about the rumors that put him as the new Wolverine

Marvel Studios fans are waiting for the X-Men to show up once and for all in the MCU. With the presence of Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the expectations climbed again to the highest. With this hype going around, rumors began to circulate that a star of The Boysthe irreverent series of superheroes, could be the new wolverine.

The last time we saw the mutant with a skeleton and adamantium claws was in the great Logan (2007) by James Mangold. In this film Hugh Jackman said goodbye to the role he had been playing since the year 2000 with the first installment of X Men of Bryan Singer.

Logan’s story overcame everything and left the hero on high by giving him the best goodbye he could have. With the buy fox by Disney, the rights of all mutants came under the wing of Marvel Studios, so Wolverine and like the X-Men are going to return in the short or long time.

Jackman the acclaimed Logan.

Since this purchase was finalized, fans have been imagining which stars would be the ideal ones to give life to the new versions of the mutants, some choose to see who has already played the roles, such as James McAvoy Y Michael Fassbender What Xavier and Magneto.

Without a doubt, the choice will not be easy, especially for the role of Logan, being that Jackman left the stick high. Rumors recently resurfaced that Karl Urban, star of TheBoys and the saga of star trekwas close to becoming the new Wolverine.

The Guardian interviewed Karl on the sidelines of the premiere of the third season of TheBoystaking advantage of the situation, he consulted the actor about the rumors that he could play James Howlett. Urban was surprised and flattered at the same time, but completely ruled out having adamantium claws.

“It’s flattering, but you have to think about it rationally. I’m what, two years younger than Hugh Jackman? I mean, if it was a studio looking to cast someone like Wolverine, it would cast someone who he would make three movies out of. You Won’t Get Three Karl Urban Movies Unless You Want A 65-Year-Old Wolverine”, commented Karl humorously.

Urban’s point is strong, Marvel Studios’ plans are surely far from just making one movie with the iconic hero. It’s known that the studio takes its time to tell the stories in the best wayas for example, Robert Downey Jr. started out as Hombre de Hierro in 2008 and said goodbye in a big way Avengers: Endgame of 2019.

what do you say?who would you like to see as the new Wolverine?

