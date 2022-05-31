A review of Cristiano Ronaldo’s season in Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo it has experienced a truly singular year from some points of view. No longer happy at Juventus, he returned to Manchester United, closing a circle that lasted twelve years between Real Madrid and bianconeri. Although the Red Devils season did not go in the best way, the number 7 he managed to maintain a personal performance that was the envy of many playersall at 37.

The Premier League 2021/22 of CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2021/22 (Credit: Getty)

The first data you look for when evaluating a player is that relating to seasonal goals and assists. Surely they are not numbers to totally depend on, but they can give a first smattering of performance. Cristiano Ronaldoin 30 Premier League matches (27 from owner, for a total of 2458 ′ played) He has made 18 goals (3 on penalty) and provided 3 assists. Statistics that are down compared to what was done in Serie A 2020/21 – last year at CR7 Juventus, in which he scored 29G and 2A – but still in line with the xG and xA that fbref.com suggest: 16.5 xG And 3.1 xA.

Let’s take a step back and look at everything from a broader perspective, including the other Premier League forwards: just Salah and Son – 23 goals each – they have scored more than CR7 this season (here the winners year by year). After the Portuguese we find Harry Kane at 17 and Sadio Mané at 16.

Also it shot conversion rate (the ratio between the goals scored and the shots taken) is still a top playerwith the 16.3%. Specifically, the shots attempted by the former Real Madrid champion are 110 e the SCR rises to 41.8% if we consider only the shots in the mirror (43). All this makes him the best for posting (excluding individual assists) of the whole Manchester United squad: 0.66 goals P90, 0.77 G + A P90.

The goals in the Premier League 2021/22 by Cristiano Ronaldo (source: understat.com)

Less dribbling, but more concrete

Over the years we have seen a CR7 less and less left winger and more and more forward. With his usual movements starting from behind, sure, but still pointing. Result? Less flair, more substance. The dribbles attempted in 2021/22 are very few, 32 – just one per game – but the successful ones are 20. A 62.5% which means knowing when to sink the blow, being perfectly aware of the fact that you cannot run across the board for 90 ‘doing both phases or give tears on the left as in the times of the four Champions won with the Blancos.

The future of CR7: where will he play next season?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2021/22 (Credit: Getty)

That Manchester United’s season was – to say the least – a failure by club standards is clear to everyone. The Red Devils have placed themselves sixth in the Premier League, completely out of the Champions League zone (they will play the Europa League next year) and with the chances for the title already lost well before Christmas. In FA Cup the journey has even stopped at fourth roundwhere CR7 and teammates fell at the hands of Middlesbrough, e the epilogue of the Champions League bears the signature of Atletico Madrid (round of 16). All with two coaches: Ole Gunnar Solskjær, initially confirmed after the second place obtained in the 2020/21 championship, was sacked to make room for the ferryman Ralf Rangnick.

New coach Erik ten Hag, who arrived from Ajax – it was announced in recent weeks, before the end of the season -, he reiterated at a press conference that CR7 is included in the new project. A statement that removes the (legitimate) doubts of those who thought that the former Real Madrid was considered too old for a sparkling game full of young people like that of the Dutch coach. From him, Cristiano Ronaldo will surely want to fight for personal and team goals, bringing United back to where he deserves. but always with his starring role.