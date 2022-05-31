A day like today Adolf Eichmann was executed for war crimes

Agencia AJN.- On May 31, 1962, the Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was executed by hanging in Ramla prison, the only time that the death penalty was applied in Israel.

The architect of the “final solution of the Jewish problem” during the Shoah (Holocaust), in World War II, wished in his last words a “long life to Argentina”, where he took refuge with a false identity and was captured by the Mossad two years before.

That early morning in 1962, Eichmann stressed that it is one of “the countries with which I most identify and will never forget”, along with Germany and Austria.

His remains were cremated to prevent his grave from becoming a place of worship for neo-Nazis and his ashes were scattered in the Mediterranean Sea, outside Israel’s jurisdictional waters, from a Navy ship and in the presence of Shoah survivors. .

Karl Adolf Eichmann was born in Solingen (Germany) on March 19, 1906 and became a lieutenant colonel in the Nazi SS.

When the Wannsee Conference was held in 1942, in which the “final solution” was launched, Eichmann was appointed to design the logistics of the deportations to the concentration camps, for which he created the “Judenräte”, the Jewish councils that they were to provide him with vital information to delineate those transports.

At the end of the war, Eichmann was captured by the US Army, who did not give him much importance because he used the alias “Otto Eckmann”.

At the beginning of 1946, the genocide escaped and hid in various places in Germany until in 1950 he obtained a passport issued by the International Committee of the Red Cross and an Argentine visa, with the help of a Franciscan friar, and left for Buenos Aires from the port of Genoa (Italy) on July 15, aboard the “Bolzano”, with apocryphal documentation in the name of Riccardo Klement.

At the end of that decade, Eichmann was located by Mossad agents in San Fernando, north of the Argentine capital, based on information provided by the famous Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal, and the Israeli Prime Minister, David Ben Gurion, ordered his arrest. capture and transfer to Israel for trial.

On May 1, 1960, a cell of Israeli spies arrived in Argentina, and 10 days later captured the criminal before reaching his home.

After his identification, on May 20, 1960, Eichmann was put semi-conscious on a plane of the Israeli airline El Al, dressed as a mechanic and pretending to be drunk.

The genocide was taken to Haifa and then tried in Jerusalem’s Beit Haam for 15 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The process began on April 11, 1961, and paraded by numerous survivors of the Shoah, who recognized the genocide and recounted their cruel experiences under the Nazi yoke.

The defendant alleged due obedience to superior orders, but it was proven at trial that when Heinrich Himmler decided to end the mass murder of Jews towards the end of the war, Eichmann decided to go ahead.

The trial ended on December 15, 1961.