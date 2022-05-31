A complete guide to Selena Gomez’s surprisingly large collection of tattoos

Ads

Selena Gomez has a surprisingly impressive and ever-growing collection of tattoos and they may just be the chicest designs we’ve ever seen.

For nearly a decade, the “Love You to Lose Me” singer has embraced the art of permanent ink, using it to represent friends, her work and her religious beliefs.

Her foray into the art form began in 2012 when she received a musical note on the outside of her wrist. While many suspected it was actually a heart, she made it clear to Access Hollywood that it was the eighth note. “Everyone thought it was a heart for some reason, but music has a big influence on my life,” she told the release.

From there, she got several other symbols, including a semicolon in honor of the suicide prevention message behind her show 13 Reasons Why and an arrow at the base of her thumb, which she did with close friend Julia Michaels.

In fact, the former Disney Channel star has gotten many matching tattoos with friends over the years. In 2018, she got two different numbers inked on her body to represent her friendships with three BFFS: a “1” on the rib cage which matched Courtney Lopez and a “4” on the arm after the other three girls had “1- 3 “. . “

In 2020, he got a neck design that reads “Rare” in the script. It was created by his most visited New York tattoo artist, Bang Bang, who has also worked for other A-listers including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna.

To see all of Gomez’s tattoos and the meaning behind each one, keep scrolling.

