5 photos of Johnny Depp in his youth that prove he was an icon | Lifestyle

Andrea Camarena

You remember? This is how the actor who, for many, was a ‘sex symbol’ looked.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

In the last weeks, Johnny Depp It has been the favorite topic of conversation of all after-meals due to his controversial and mediatic trial with his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard.

Public opinion, for the most part, favors Johnny to ‘win’ this legal battle, which is not fortuitous. Johnny has built a career in 1984 and, since then, he has not stopped giving us memorable characters.

Also, Johnny served as one of the main icons of the ninetiess for his great size and his unique style, here are some photos that will remind you why Johnny stole sighs back then.

1) Johnny Depp, 1995

In this image, the movie idol is seen at 32 years old, with a ‘Back Street Boys’ style hairstyle and a simple outfit that perfectly combine with his ‘bad boy’ pose.

2) Johnny Depp, 1980s

When the actor was in his twenties, he looked like that guy who looks like he’s going to break your heart, but deep down is tender and sensitive. As you can see, Johnny liked to adopt a ‘rebel’ image.

3) Johnny with long hair

Adjusting to the trends -or rather, imposing them- Johnny also tried long hair during his younger years, which he returned to as an adult and which are part of the most emblematic physical features of the actor.

4) Johnny modeling

In the 90s, the role of model of the actor who gave life to Jack Sparrow was at its peak. In fact, in 1990, Johnny was photographed, striking poses, by Wayne Maser, one of the most important photographers of all time.

5) Johnny in a suit

When things got formal, Johnny knew how to trade denim and leather for suits and a tie. At this time, the actor wore his hairless face, which highlighted his classic dimples between his cheeks and jaw, a feature that his fans have always loved.

Did you remember Johnny this young? In short, it marked an era!