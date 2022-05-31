14th Anniversary Giveaway: ‘Uncharted’ on Blu-ray

The first film version of the adventures of Nathan Drake has conquered the hearts of the Spanish public. Uncharted It has become the highest grossing film and the one that has attracted the most viewers to theaters in Spain so far in 2022.

Since May it can already be purchased Uncharted on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD + Blu-ray combo, as well as a 4K UHD + Blu-ray steelbook with limited drives. This is the first adaptation to the big screen of the video game franchise of the same name, one of the most famous of all time, which has 13 titles since its launch in 2007.

Tom Holland (Spider-Man sagas and avengers) once again demonstrates his skills as an action hero by putting himself in the shoes of Nathan Drake, a cunning young thief. Nathan is recruited by veteran bounty hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by the Spanish explorer Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. But this is not a typical robbery: the duo will enter a true obstacle course around the world to get to the loot before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes that he and his family are his rightful heirs.

If the charismatic Nate and the resourceful Sully are able to interpret the clues correctly, they will be able to solve one of the oldest secrets in the world, accessing a treasure valued at 5,000 million dollars that could also indicate the location of Nate’s missing brother. a long time ago. But for this, they will first have to learn to work together.

Behind the scenes of Uncharted this Reuben Fleischer, director of films as iconic, irreverent and funny as Venom or both deliveries of welcome to zombieland.

