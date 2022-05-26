WWE changes the name of wrestler Ludwig Kaiser again

Walter and Marcel Barthel were promoted a few months ago to SmackDown as Gunther -controversy related to a Nazi included- and Ludwig Kaiser. They did not do it accompanied by Fabian Aichner or as Imperium. The two have been appearing regularly on television and experiencing their early days as WWE main roster Superstars. Much is expected of the “Ring General” seen in NXT UK and NXT; also in his career before the McMahon company.

► Goodbye Ludwig Kaiser, hello Ludvig Kaiser

But now we talk about his partner, which is not very common, but we can not help it since they have changed his name once again. The reason we do not know at the moment and it is not that it seems to make much sense. The fact is that we see on WWE.com that Ludwig Kaiser is now Ludwig Kaiser. They only changed the “w” for a “v”. No confirmation is necessary because we are talking about the official website of the company but the day after tomorrow we will see if it appears like this on the blue mark.

This fighter is not the only one who has recently seen his name changed: LA Knight has become Max Dupri, Pete Dunne has become Butch, Tommaso Ciampa has become Ciampa, Austin Theory has become Theory, Kay Lee Ray has become Alba Fyre, Kacy Catanzaro is now Katana Chance or Raquel González has become Raquel Rodríguez. We will see who are the next to change their name, if it is a total modification or a shortening. You never know in WWE.

What do you think of the change in Ludvig Kaiser? And what about the other fighters whose names were changed?