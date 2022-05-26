WRC Rally of Portugal 2022 – Rallyssimo report cards

The Rally of Portugal is already behind us and we are ready to catapult ourselves towards the Rally Italia Sardegna next week, but we could never close a WRC event without our personal report cards.

It was a beautiful, hard-fought rally full of unexpected events. If it hadn’t been for the super specials it would have been a 10-man rally. But no, they wanted to put 3Useless and ugly even to see, from next year we propose to run them only in electric modethus, not to disturb those who are sleeping.

Kalle Rovanpera: 10 e Lode – He starts first on earth and wins the race and power stage, he stays out of the troubles that almost everyone else runs into and when there is to push there is none for anyone. Latvala compared him to Ogier, we have run out of adjectives to describe this guy. Right now Kalle Rovanpera is not from another planet, he is from another galaxy.

Elfyn Evans: 8.5 – He is the last to succumb to Jyvaskyla’s alien, even managing to win 6 special stages. If Rovanpera hadn’t been there, he would have won the race hands down and now we would be right here to cheer him on. But Kalle is there and Evans is always under pressure. This time he resists and takes home a second place that we could define as “the first of the others“.

Dani Sordo: 10 – It’s hard to see a 10 for a driver who didn’t win the race, but we’re not talking about just any rider here, but Dani Sordo. Accept to do only a few races this year and to act as a “hen” for Oliver Solberg, then he gets on that mysterious object which is the i20 Rally 1 and starts to drop the times, test after test, until he engages in a beautiful duel with Katsuta for third place, which he snatches on the power stage. A performance from 9 that becomes 10 when, on arrival, he goes to console his Japanese friend. It would take 100 of Dani Sordo in the world championship!

Takamoto Katsuta: 9 – How can you not love Takamoto? To someone who loses the podium on the last stage and candidly admits that he lost because he wasn’t good enough? Real person, who becomes an ambassador of the positive values ​​of the rising sun, always smiling, always available to everyone. Now that he has also learned to go fast, he has become everyone’s darling. There will be other opportunities for him to get on the podium (especially if the Yaris Rally 1 continues to dominate)

Thierry Neuville: 8.5 – He is more unfortunate than Donald Duck, but he has more willpower than Dwayne Johnson and grabbing a fifth place in these conditions is no easy feat. T.hierry never gives up and in doing so he is still firmly in second place in the world championship or, as mentioned above, he is the first of the others.

Oct Tanak: 7 – When the machine works it is always very fast. This is demonstrated by the fact that, when the car has worked at least decently, he has always been with the first with the times. Of course, it’s not the one of 2019, but it still seems to us that the involution is starting to stop.

Craig Breen: 5 – He never enters the first three times in practice (except in the first super special of 2 km), then he too is attacked by various mechanical problems that slow down his pace even more. Perhaps in M-Sport he has been loaded with too much responsibility: from being someone who makes 2 or 3 races a year to the first driver who should have fought for the title. There is time to redeem himself and Craig has the speed to do well, but it’s time to show that Puma is not only strong in the hands of Loeb.

Sébastian Loeb and Sébastien Ogier: 3 – We have been waiting for them for months, they had to entertain us like in the Monte and instead nothing. And they also got off to a great start, even with Loeb taking the lead on the third special, only to crash into the next one at the first corner. Cold tires, trajectory, thrust of the hybrid, it doesn’t matter, it hurt to see it come out like this. Ogier did a bit better, in the sense that he made it all the way to the seventh race, only to puncture for the second time and have to retire. What Ogier had done better on Friday than Loeb, he took back on Saturday, going off the road and getting stuck with half a car off the road. In short, we admit it: this 3 is a vote of disappointment, we were anxiously waiting for them, now everything is postponed to Kenya.

Photo Credit: Luca Barsali