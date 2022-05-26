Where was Jordana Brewster born? -MDZOnline

Jordan Brewstercurrently has 42 yearswas married to Andrew Form and as a result of that love, their two sons, Rowan Brewster-Form and Julian Form-Brewster, were born. She began her career as a model and then went on to the world of acting and stood out for her participation in the saga. Fast and Furious.

The beautiful and charismatic Jordan Brewster born on April 26, 1980 In Panama. She is 1.70 meters tall and for this reason, she had no problem when she began her modeling career at a young age. Jordana grew up in a wealthy family, since her father Alden was a banker and her mother, the Brazilian Maria Joao, worked as a listed model.

Although born in panama, grew up in England and Brazil. In addition, At the age of 10, he moved with his family to the United States., specifically New York City. She studied there at the New York Professional Children’s School and it was only in 1995 that she debuted as an actress in the television series “As The World Turns”.

A renowned actress: the jump to fame

Jordan Brewster He rose to fame with his first film in 1988: “The Faculty” a teen horror title that was directed by Robert Rodriguez and co-starred Josh Hartnett, Elijah Wood and Famke Janssen.

Then, after her debut, new proposals came to her and that is how she played the character of Mia Toretto, when she appeared in Fast and Furious (Fast & Furious) in 2001 In the last period of her acting career, she has worked much more frequently on television. In fact, she has played Jill Roberts in “Chuck”, María in “Dark Blue”, Elena Ramos in “Dallas”, Kate Warner in “Secrets and Lies”, Denise Brown in “American Crime Story” and Maureen Cahill in “Lethal Weapon”.

In 2019, it could also be seen on the small screen after the premiere of the series “Magnum” with Jay Hernandez as the protagonist and in 2021 it premiered fast and furious 9.

Jordana Brewster’s relationship status

The beautiful and talented Jordan Brewster She has always been very cautious about her private life. However, it is known that she was a partner of the actor Mark Wahlbergthe baseball player Derek Jeter and musician, member of the group Sugar Ray, Mark McGrath.

In 2007, she married producer Andrew Form, who was in 2013, the father of his first son Julián and then in 2015, of Rowan. To the surprise of many, they divorced in 2020 and quickly, in September 2021, she got engaged to the businessman Mason Morfit.

