Where was Jordana Brewster born? -MDZOnline

Jordan Brewstercurrently has 42 yearswas married to Andrew Form and as a result of that love, their two sons, Rowan Brewster-Form and Julian Form-Brewster, were born. She began her career as a model and then went on to the world of acting and stood out for her participation in the saga. Fast and Furious.

The beautiful and charismatic Jordan Brewster born on April 26, 1980 In Panama. She is 1.70 meters tall and for this reason, she had no problem when she began her modeling career at a young age. Jordana grew up in a wealthy family, since her father Alden was a banker and her mother, the Brazilian Maria Joao, worked as a listed model.

