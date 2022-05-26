When is the final event of Fortnite Season 2?

The Season 2 of the Chapter 3 from Fortnite almost reached its end. the island of battle royale has undergone some changes and is preparing for a new event to make way for new content.

According to various leaks, the final event would take place next Saturday, June 4. map area, the colliderwould be the meeting point to witness the closing of the Season 2: The Resistance, episode that brought the game mode without building, new weapons and gameplay mechanics with new moves. Therefore, it is expected that the Season 3 of the Chapter 3 can start on Sunday June 5th.

Until now, the title lobby of Epic Games has been updated for the event. However, the countdown to which Fortnite we are used to it.

Through the social networks of the game, Fortnite has posted some hints about the next event, in which he would return ‘The Wick’the robot that was introduced in season 9 of the first chapter of Fortnite to fight the monster,’Devourer’.

New Battle Pass would include Darth Vader and Indiana Jones

In the absence of a few days until the end of the Season 2 of the Chapter 3 from Fortniteseveral theories have emerged about the new content that the Internet can offer us. battle royale.

And it is that the image of the tab of the battle pass of the Season 3 of the Chapter 3which would include as main characters Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

RUMOR: FIRST LOOK AT THE CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3 BATTLE PASS!! This was posted on 4chan last night, the chance of it being fake is EXTREMELY low. pic.twitter.com/CcTMkuELpM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2022

It should be remembered that for a few months the rumor of the arrival of these skins on the island of Fortnite. The new outfit of the saga of starwars It would be the suit to unlock at level 100. For its part, the adventurer would correspond to the secret of the next season. In addition, we would have a customizable character again.

