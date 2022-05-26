What surprised everyone the most about Denzel Washington and Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington and Chadwick Boseman have a bond beyond acting, involving their behind-the-scenes story coupled with a passion you’ll love to hear about. Keep reading…

May 25, 2022 11:15 p.m.

Denzel Washington is a reference in the world of acting, just like Chadwick Bosemanwho passed away at the age of 43, leaving an indelible legacy with his impeccable performances, especially since his magnificent role as the protagonist in “Black Panther” from Marvel.

It should be noted that there is a special bond between both actors, since it was known that Denzel Washington without knowing it, he sponsored boseman in his studies of Oxford Universityin the United Kingdom, in order to contribute to a request for aid for students without money who aspired to train in the area.

Later, Boseman having extensive experience under his belt, coincidentally was part of the production of the one who sponsored him, called “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”a film that would be the actor’s last where he was able to share more time with his experienced benefactor.

However, both Denzel and the unforgettable Chadwick Boseman they present another very special bond as their love for fancy carsin such impressive gray models, always looking for comfort in a luxury body, presenting you two models that project your most incredible taste.

Denzel Washington / Aston Martin Vanquish

Actor’s Aston Martin Vanquish model

Elegance is extreme if it is a Aston Martin Vanquishwhich offers a V12 engine, GSP navigation, multi-adjustable heated electric seats upholstered in leather, luxury and comfort interior, 576-600CV power and a maximum torque of 620 and 630 Nm.

This personal transport is ideal for leaving comfortably, combining the formula of speed, safety and advanced technology in one of the most sophisticated models with ease of maneuvering behind the wheel and tailored performance.

Chadwick Boseman / Lexus LS 500

Chadwick Boseman in his Lexus LS 500

A very used car in everyday life Chadwick Boseman was his Lexus LS 500which offers a 3.5-liter, 24-valve Atkinson cycle V6 gasoline engine ideal for driving with extraordinary performance behind the wheel, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds with a maximum speed of 250 km/h.

It is important to note that the interior of this vehicle has comfortable seats and a spacious environment to be able to travel without inconveniences, taking advantage of the pleasant environment that this luxury transport offers.