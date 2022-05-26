What does Cameron Diaz do after quitting acting?

Cameron Diaz is one of the most hermetic celebrities of the show; Nevertheless; every time she appears in public, it is impossible not to love her.

A little over a year ago, the actress decided to turn to Instagram to share a little more about her day-to-day with fans, and although she remains without getting too personalit is undeniable that you are experiencing one of the best stages of your life.

Without knowing it, Cameron has been giving us great lessons about breaking the expectations of others to spend time to what really makes us whole.

The actress recently celebrated the first anniversary of Avaline wine, which she launched during the pandemic.

In a video posted on her Instagam account, you can see the journey she undertook with her partner to find the perfect harvest and create a versatile wine and with great personality.

Avaline wine has two varieties, white and rosé and thanks to the healthy lifestyle that the actress leads, It is a product with organic, vegan properties and without additives..

Hollywood’s favorite

Diaz was always one of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood but her charisma and histrionic talent were what led her to be the favorite protagonist of romantic comedies.

From an irreverent comedy like The mask to an action-packed movie Charlie’s Angelsshe proved to have everything to succeed in the big leagues.

Other movies what she is known for are The Holiday (2006), Knight & Day (2010), The Green Hornet (2011), Bad Teacher (2011), The Other Woman (2014) and annie (2014), all so different from each other.

The actress made it clear that didn’t want to pigeonhole into one genre and also showed his talent for dubbing by giving life to Princess Fiona in the Shrek saga from 2001 to 2010.

She has been nominated for a Golden Globe award four times for her participation in the films Being John Malkovich (1999), Vanilla Sky (2001), Gangs of New York (2002) and There’s Something About Mary (1998).

In 2013, she was named the highest-paid actress over 40 in Hollywood.

Diaz’s unexpected retirement

While many assumed that Diaz would continue in the industry for years, in 2018 he announced that he would retire, because she felt too overwhelmed and wanted to focus on her personal life.

Diaz was involved in some altercations that ended up getting her fed up with public life. During her courtship with singer Justin Timberlake, she accused the paparazzi of having set them up an ambushso they took the camera from him in self-defense.

In February 2007 sued American Media Incorporated for defamationafter the National Enquirer announced that she was cheating on her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with a television producer. Ultimately the magazine apologized and acknowledged that the story was untrue.

A life away from the spotlight

For Cameron Diaz, getting away from the spotlight has been a decision that has led her to fulfill other dreams that perhaps she would not have been able to achieve under the demands of an industry full of outside pressures.

In early 2020, the actress surprised with the news of the birth of her first baby. She never let herself be seen pregnant nor had she spoken before of her intentions regarding motherhood but her relationship with musician Benji Madden It has given him a new perspective on life.

“In the last seven months, I have entered the best phase of my life: motherhood! So it’s all been about my home and my family. And I’m trying to thoughtfully engage in the larger, more important conversation that our society is currently engaged in,” she said.

In addition to the launch of her wine, the actress has launched several books as part of her life project away from acting. She “Love Your Body: The Power, Strength and Science to Achieve a Healthy and Wonderful Body” (2013) and “The Longevity Book” (2016) are some of the titles that she has launched accompanied by specialists in various topics.

More of this topic

It’s time to stop criticizing Cameron Diaz’s wrinkles (and all of them)

Cameron Diaz shows that a mother does everything for the happiness of her children

Cameron Diaz reminds us of the pleasure of enjoying a good wine

We recommend you in video