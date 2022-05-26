Vin Diesel announces new installment of Fast and Furious

The new installment of one of the most successful film sagas in terms of box office already has a name. And the person in charge of revealing it was its protagonist, the actor Vin Diesel.

Fast X is the title of the first of the two parts that will make up the end of the story of Dominic Toretto and his friends, which began in 2001, and which will tentatively hit the big screen on May 19, 2023.

Through his Instagram account, Diesel shared the logo and a message with a few words and emojis, implying that the filming of this tape has already started. Days before, the actor welcomed Brie Larson to the cast of the saga.

“Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see is the character you’ll meet in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology.

“Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, she is the deep soul that will add something you didn’t expect but deserved. Welcome to the family, Brie,” Diesel detailed.

Although details about the plot of the film are not known, the return of most of the cast of the most recent installment of the saga has been confirmed, in addition to the inclusion of Larson and Jason Momoa, who could play the villain of the film. .

Some time ago, also through his social networks, Diesel revealed his satisfaction because the production company Universal Pictures agreed to make the end of the franchise, which has obtained more than 1,500 million dollars at the box office.

“I am nearing the end of the first saga, which is Fast. It’s very intense, although God has given me incredible talent to help me complete this mythology. I can only thank everyone who has been part of this journey. They are all part of this family,” he argued.

In addition to Fast XVin Diesel is part of the production team of other titles, such as muscles, The Machine and the fourth installment of xXxtapes that do not yet have a release date.