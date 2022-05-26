Very grateful to her fans! Britney Spears gave details about her next book

UNITED STATES-. Thursday May 19 Britney Spears She thanked her fans for their constant support, from her release from the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears to her recent miscarriage. In his post on Instagramthe princess of pop shared a lengthy update on her status, in which she discussed her miscarriage, her guardianship, and her upcoming book.

“I have never been happier in my life… in the last few months since it ended, besides my miscarriage!” she said. spears referring to how he feels since the conservatorship ended in November of last year. While the star’s miscarriage, which she announced a few weeks ago, was a difficult time for both her and Sam Asgharithe artist declared that she feels calmer.

“My spirit feels lighter and I really laugh and smile now and my eyes are hungry for more every day,” she said. spears. The artist also wrote that she no longer wants to talk about the “traumatic” experiences of her guardianship: “I feel like I would entertain the people who hurt me. I think they would secretly like the embarrassment I would go through by bringing it up 100 percent… They will no longer bring out the best in me and humiliate me.”

Britney Spears to publish a book on guardianship

In the meantime, although he doesn’t plan to talk about guardianship on social media, spears He explained that he documents everything that happens to him. “No one should have to go through what I went through… I set out to capture my experience through a book… I am writing. It’s all written on pages that people will hold with their bare hands…and hopefully have a better understanding.”

“Trust me, I KNOW if you’re going through something and feel so detached from everything… it’s hard to confront your mind and say… ‘oh, you’re not alone’… easier said than done, but my subconscious knew I was going to be well… the spirit inside me that told me to keep going… is what I held on to. His hearts knew it and not a day goes by that I don’t realize that and I’m so grateful to have my fans,” she concluded. spears.