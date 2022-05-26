Uvalde school shooting: Texas official cites Will Smith’s slap at Oscars after school shooting

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick cited Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars as he lamented the lack of national unity following the state’s deadly school shooting.

A gunman massacred 19 elementary students and two adults after storming a school in Uvalde with an AR-15 assault rifle Tuesday after first shooting his grandmother.

Patrick, who called for schools to be strengthened to keep shooters out, lamented the US situation when he cited the Oscars as evidence of its problems.

“You know we live in a time, I said this yesterday, when people attack each other everywhere, whether it’s on the internet or on an Oscar stage or two coaches arguing or in the political world or the media world. . Who are we as the American people? Who are we?” she expressed.

“We all have to do our part, we all have to do our part to create a better people and a better nation. Evil will always walk among us and at times like this I have seen it, the governor has seen it, the president of the chamber has seen it, the senators have seen it, the attorney general has seen it.”

“In all of these other shootings it is God who brings a community together, it is God who heals a community, it is God who heals a shattered and broken heart and if we don’t come back as a nation to understand what it was founded on and what our fellow man taught us and what we believe, then these situations will only get worse and happen more often.”

Police say Ramos had purchased two AR-15-style assault weapons for his 18th birthday at a local store. The ATF says that Ramos legally bought two riles on May 17 and 20. One of the rifles was left in the suspect’s wrecked truck, while the other, a Daniel Defense, was found with him at school.”

He bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition on May 18.

Ramos’ grandfather, Rolando Reyes, clarified that the family did not know that he had high-caliber assault rifles at home.

“I didn’t know he had guns,” Rolando Reyes told ABC News. “If he had known, he would have reported it.”

Authorities identified two teachers: Eva Mireles, 44, and Irma Garcia, 46, among the dead.

Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod, Xavier Javier Lopez, Jose Flores, Navaeh Brown, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Ellie Lugo, all 10 years old, are among the children who were also identified as victims.