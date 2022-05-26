Tom Hanks is seen in Chinchón, where he is filming a movie with Scarlett Johansson

The actor Tom Hanks is located in the town of Chinchonsoutheast of the Community of Madrid, which will be the setting for the latest film by director Wes Anderson, in which other Hollywood stars, such as Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Matt Dillon, Liev Schreiber and Rupert Friend, also act.

Tom Hanks heading to set in Chinchon, Madrid (September 8) pic.twitter.com/pXfqjPJ3Fx — Tom Hanks Network (@Tom_HanksNet) September 9, 2021

The members of the team had not been seen much in the town, where they are staying at the Parador de Chinchón, various hotels and rural houses, sheltered from the gaze of onlookers. However, some images of them are already beginning to spread while they walk or ride bicycles through its streets or move from one set to another.

Chinchón has been the scene of important films

Chinchón, with some 5,000 inhabitants and located 46 kilometers southeast of the capital, is not an unknown town in the world of cinema and great films have been recorded in its streets and beautiful squares, such as chimes at midnightHey an immortal storyal, by Orson Welles, in the 1960s. It was also the setting chosen for some scenes starring John Wayne and parts of the famous King of Kings.

But the Madrid town has not only been chosen by foreign directors, since national productions have also been shot there, including paper birds, Mortadelo and Filemon. Mission: Save Earth either I get off at the nextaand you?

Tom Hanks overcame the coronavirus

Tom Hanks reappeared in April 2020 on American television, in the program Saturday Night Lifaith, after recovering from his coronavirus infection. The actor appeared from his own house, in the middle of the kitchen, dressed in a dark suit and brown tie and with a shaved head. “It is I, your old friend. Don’t panic, this shaved head was for a movie. Now my hair is growing very slowly,” he explained, referring to a project about Elvis Presley that he was starting to do in Australia with director Baz Luhrmann.