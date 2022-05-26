Tom Cruise Was Never Considered To Be Iron Man In Doctor Strange 2

Much was said about the possibility of seeing Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2 but this did not happen and they revealed that it was never in the plans.

Tom Cruise he is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and associating his name with a project is certainly a smart move. In this case, much was said about the actor’s participation in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness What Superior Iron Mana version of the character from another universe who has in his possession the Infinity Gems and he is as powerful as villains of the stature of Ultron and Thanos.

Finally, with the film released and without advancing much more, we can tell you that Superior Iron Man not part of the illuminati that do appear in the film, among which is the character in charge of Patrick StewartCharles Xavier, leader of the X-Men and one of the most powerful mutants who ever lived.

Tom Cruise and Marvel

michael waldronscreenwriter of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness He said in an interview for Rolling Stone: “Yes, that was totally made up. I mean, there are no cropped images of Tom Cruise! But I love Tom Cruise, and I said to Kevin Feige at one point, could we get Tom Cruise’s Iron Man? I remember reading about it in Ain’t It Cool News in the past, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man.”.

Then the person in charge of shaping the next adventure of the Master of the Mystic Arts assured that no one contacted the star of Interview with the Vampiremainly because the actor “had no availability” in his hefty schedule that currently includes the recording back to back Of the movies Mission Impossible 7 and 8 in addition to the promotion of his next film Top Gun: Maverick.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is, without a doubt, a film with the stamp of director Sam Raimi and has an all-star cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gómez as América Chávez, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. The tape has already been released!