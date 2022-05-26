Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman muscles to be the first female Thor: the physical change that hallucinates Hollywood

La actress Natalie Portmanfamous all over the world for her roles as Padm Amidala in ‘Star Wars’, Jane Foster in ‘Thor’, Evey Hammond in ‘V for Vendetta’ or the unforgettable Marty in ‘Beatiful Girls’, has impressed by his big physical change for the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Thor: love and thunder) of the Marvel universe that will be released in 2022.

In a clip published to promote the film, Natalie Portman can be seen elevated during the recording of a scene.

In other images published by Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanbr) you can perfectly appreciate the physical change experienced by the 39-year-old actress.

Natalie Portman has ‘put on strength’ to be the first female Thor

Natalie Portman has ‘muscled’ herself to wield the Mjlnir and turn astrophysicist Jane Foster into Mighty Thor, the first female Thor, in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: “I have started to train, to develop my muscles. If there can be all those female superheroes, the more there are, the better”.

Natalie Portman Muscles Up To Be Mighty Thor In Thor 4

Natalie Portman recently made a ‘spoiler’ of the evolution of her character Jane Foster in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which she becomes Mighty Thor while fighting breast cancer and inherits the mantle of the ‘God of Thunder’ : “Love and Thunder is inspired by the graphic novel The Mighty Thor. She is undergoing cancer treatment and is also a superhero”.

Premiere and cast of Thor 4: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of Thor in the Marvel universe, will be directed by Taika Waititi and will be released on February 11, 2022.

It will be released in 2022 and star Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Matt Damon (Loki), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Melissa McCarthy (Hela) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster).