Thor: Love and Thunder leak shows Natalie Portman’s appearance as the new Thor

Previously, and thanks to first preview of Thor: Love and Thunder we had the opportunity to take a look at Natalie Portman characterizing Jane Foster in the suit mighty thor.

But on that occasion his face could not be fully seen due to the helmet he wears. So a well-known entertainment medium decided to contact the production team of this film and that is how he obtained a very clear photograph of this actress.

It is the one that you can see in this same note. In this case, she has her face uncovered, and she is accompanied by the actor Chris Hemsworth. In one of his hands you can see that he is holding the hammer Mjolnir.

This was destroyed by Hello with a simple gesture and he came to think that he would never return to Marvel Cinematic Universe either MCU. Appeared in Avengers: Endgamebut it was actually a previous version from another timeline.

the one who wears Natalie Portman What mighty thor is the original. How is it possible to see it rebuilt? That is one of the mysteries of Thor: Love and Thunderfilm directed by Taika Waititi and whose premiere will be this year.

This production marks the return of portman to the MCU after a long absence. Something that can be seen in the photo is the gym work done by this actress to be at the level of the other superheroes in this film.

Natalie Portman is back in Thor: Love and Thunder

The last time Natalie Portman was in a movie God of Thunder it was in Thor: The Dark World (2013), and as for one of Marvel Studiosin Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Although in this last case only his head and in the form of a simple reference. So something very interesting must have happened between the events of that film with Thor: Love and Thunder. All because Thor Odinson went on a trip by joining the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The fact that Foster wear the Mjolnir it is not an invention of Marvel Studios. It is something that happened before in the comics and that now serves as the basis for the new movie. Speaking of his comeback, Waititi revealed ‘it’s been about eight years’.

Then he added ‘she’s had a completely different life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and now she’s dressed like you. She is a real madness for Thor’. We will know what happened until July 7.

If you want to know more about Thor: Love and Thunder