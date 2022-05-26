“This baby is yours”: The unexpected turn in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for defamation has taken an unexpected turn this Wednesday, when a woman who burst into the room, declaring that Johnny is the father of her child.

“All of a sudden, this woman stands in the back of the courtroom with her baby and says: ‘Johnny, I love you, our souls are connected,’ explained about the strange situation. When the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star turned to greet the fan, the woman told the actor that she was the father of her child. “I picked up the baby and exclaimed: “This baby is yours”. The incident was not captured on the live broadcast from inside the trial because the cameras had already been turned off during the break.

an unforgettable trial

The trial between Depp and Heard has been full of shocking moments since it began earlier this year. The actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation in connection with a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post. The ‘Aquaman’ star did not mention Depp by name in the article, in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The ‘Magic Mike XXL’ actress and Captain Jack Sparrow were married from February 2015 to January 2017. Two days after Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, accused Depp of domestic violence and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.