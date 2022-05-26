The true story of the mafia

In the 18th century, that dark brotherhood that we know today by the name of the mafia was born. The self-styled Cosa Nostra was born as a clandestine resistance movement of the Sicilians against the domination attempts of Austria, France and Spain. The mafiosi robbed the invaders’ tax collectors and killed the police officers who worked for them.

To preserve their secrecy, they had to protect themselves from informers and spies, which is why they created an iron code consisting of five rules that, over time, became known as omertá: the mafioso must show solidarity with a brother in misfortune, defending him as if he were His own life; obey the orders of the council of brothers older than him; avenge any offense inflicted on any of his brothers by strangers to the cause; never, under any circumstances, should he appeal to the Police or the courts in search of justice; defend the secret of the existence of the mafia and never reveal the name of a brother, under penalty of death.

In 1860, Italy and Sicily were unified under the same crown, therefore the mafia was left without a reason to exist, but that strong bond generated between its members made them endure. Now, the spoils achieved were for the benefit of the brotherhood. The effectiveness of this conspiracy of silence that protected them made them become a secret power that redistributed the wealth of the most powerful Sicilians in favor of the mafia, which carried out works that benefited the popular sectors, which made them achieve unusual popularity. . Decades later, the mafia would move to the United States, installing the characteristic gangster regime of the 1920s, especially in Chicago.

The mafia is not limited to that association born in Sicily, in many parts of the world organized groups dedicated to the same ends were emerging, even in Italy itself. The ‘Ndrangheta, originally from Calabria, is today considered the most powerful and richest mafia in the world, with branches in Canada and some European countries. The Camorra, born in Naples, is related to smuggling, blackmail, bribery, robbery and murder, but it weakened from the mid-1980s, when some rowdy bosses declared they were “repentant”. However, it currently controls much of the drug trade in southern Italy.

Outside of Italy there are other very powerful mafias. The “Albanian mafia” is known for its extreme cruelty. It is dedicated to drug and arms trafficking, and has a very strong presence in the United States and Europe.

The “Irish mafia” has New York and Las Vegas as its hunting ground. It was portrayed numerous times for the cinema: Shot of grace, carried out by Sean Penn, Ed Harris and Gary Oldman; Road to Perdition, with Tom Hanks, Jude Law and Daniel Craig; and The Departed, starring Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson.

The Peaky Blinders series fictionalizes the story of Thomas Shelby, a mobster who will dominate all of England. The name of the series is that of a criminal gang that existed in the city of Birmingham in the middle of the 20th century.

The Russian mafia flourished after the fall of the Soviet Union. The economic opening of the region allowed them to expand internationally to the point of becoming criminal organizations with great influence worldwide. In 1993, almost all banks in Russia were owned by the mafia, and 80% of companies were paying protection money.

For its part, the Chinese mafia is engaged in illegal human trafficking, credit card counterfeiting, clandestine textile workshops, counterfeiting, sale and distribution of all kinds of products, prostitution, and laundering in other countries of the profits obtained by heroin. introduced to the United States from Thailand and Laos.

the yakuza

The Yakuza is the most powerful mafia in Japan. They were born as private security gangs that protected entire regions in exchange for money. A short time later they ended up dominating the illegal businesses of Japan. They control gambling, smuggling, real estate speculation, and drug and arms trafficking.

However, there was a Jewish mafia that achieved some celebrity in the United States, between the end of the 19th century and the middle of the 20th, that competed with the Asians, Italians and Irish for control of the New York underworld. American Jewish mob boss Kid Cann dominated Minneapolis for more than four decades and remains the most notorious mobster in Minnesota history. This mafia had a branch in our country in the Zwi Migdal, based in Buenos Aires, dedicated to prostitution.