The Rock reveals the great advice he received from Vince McMahon at the beginning of his career
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson He is one of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE. The Rock marked an era in the McMahon company before making his leap to the world of cinema, where he has managed to reach the top, becoming one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.
However, his beginnings as a professional wrestler were not particularly brilliant. The character with which he debuted in the company, Rocky Maivia, was hated by a vast majority of fanswho dedicated chants of “Die, Rocky, die” to him.
The last episode of “Young Rock”, the series focused on Johnson’s life, showed his first steps in WWE. Specifically, the wrestler’s first encounter with Vince McMahon was detailed, a moment that The Rock took advantage of to publish a post on his Instagram account, where he revealed details of his first meeting with the WWE president. He pointed out that, despite seeing a lot of potential in him, he did not think he was ready for the WWE big leagues.
“The handshake. My first “sit down” with @WWE President Vince McMahonplayed by the great @adamraycomedy. I was 25 years old and 7 dollars in my pocket. But at least she had a shitty haircut and mommy jeans.
After my first match, Vince took me to Stamford to tell me ‘you have a lot of potential, but you’re not ready for the big leagues of WWE. I’m sending you to Memphis. Go learn the business. Learn to work and learn to talk to the micro’. I looked him in the eye and said, ‘Yes, sir. Thank you Vince for this opportunity. I just want an opportunity’.
Over the years, Vince and I have done great business together, generating a lot of box office. Every deal with Vince has always been closed by looking him in the eye and shaking his hand.. My handshake means everything to me. It’s my word, my coin and it’s only as good as my signature.
Thanks, Vince, for the early guidance.tutoring and for having seen the potential of that child punk with jeans and a bad haircut.
