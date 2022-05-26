The Rock reveals the great advice he received from Vince McMahon at the beginning of his career

“The handshake. My first “sit down” with @WWE President Vince McMahonplayed by the great @adamraycomedy. I was 25 years old and 7 dollars in my pocket. But at least she had a shitty haircut and mommy jeans.

After my first match, Vince took me to Stamford to tell me ‘you have a lot of potential, but you’re not ready for the big leagues of WWE. I’m sending you to Memphis. Go learn the business. Learn to work and learn to talk to the micro’. I looked him in the eye and said, ‘Yes, sir. Thank you Vince for this opportunity. I just want an opportunity’.

Over the years, Vince and I have done great business together, generating a lot of box office. Every deal with Vince has always been closed by looking him in the eye and shaking his hand.. My handshake means everything to me. It’s my word, my coin and it’s only as good as my signature.



Thanks, Vince, for the early guidance.tutoring and for having seen the potential of that child punk with jeans and a bad haircut.

