The reason why Adam Sandler refused to be in the new movie of “Hotel Transylvania” – New Woman

Despite all the controversy that has accumulated over the years, especially the bad reputation it has earned with part of the press and the world cinema audience, Adam Sandler He is still one of the most beloved actors in the world, so his departure from the animated movie saga “Hotel Transylvania” was quite a surprise.

Sandler has been behind some of the most disastrous movies of recent years, especially over the past decade with a string of critically-destroyed Netflix originals, but even after this, the actor was able to stand up for himself with the industry and surprise everyone with his participation in “Uncut Gems”.

The new installment of “Hotel Transylvania” does not have Adam Sandler

Since joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s, Adam Sandler has made it clear that comedy is where he feels most comfortable, so for all you animation lovers out there, being cast as voicing Count Dracula in the “Hotel Transylvania” movies was the best decision possible.

Sandler’s first participation in the film series was in 2012, when the first installment was released and became one of the great successes of animation that year and a return to form for its director Genndy Tartakovsky, creator of “Samurai Jack”. ” and “Dexter’s Laboratory”, but now that it fills a new installment, it is missing a key piece, Adam Sandler.

Recently, “Hotel Transylvania: transformation” has been released on Amazon Prime Video, but many fans have found it strange that Count Dracula does not sound the same in the English version as in previous installments, just like Frankenstein, as it turns out that Neither Adam Snadler nor Kevin James have returned for the latest installment in the saga.

It seems that the actors, who have been working together for years on a large number of projects, decided to reject the opportunity to reappear in the roles that have already become iconic thanks to their voices, unfortunately, neither of the two actors, nor the production have given details about the absence of the stars.

What is certain is that the directors of this fourth installment, Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska could be the people behind this decision, which presumably serves a narrative purpose, “The fact that he becomes human was a good opportunity to make things a little differently,” the director said during a recent interview.

To which her co-director added, “We start with the design and how we make that character feel as different as possible. He wasn’t as excited; he won’t look the same. And it felt like embracing Brian and more specifically embracing what would be the difference in that as a human. I felt it was a great opportunity.”

Adam Sandler left the new “Hotel Transylvania” movie to serve history

During the exclusive interview for ScreenRant, Drymon talked about the big change saying “It could be a little bit different than it was in the other movies, and it would be natural. So, it was the perfect movie for one person to walk in and fill those shoes.”

Brian Hull was in charge of replacing Sandler, who despite not being totally familiar with it seems to have done a good job bringing the legendary character to life.

