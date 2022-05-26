The place where the biggest concerts in the world are born

Loading player

Behind the huge and spectacular concerts of famous artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé and BTS there is a long and complex organization, which requires the study and construction of large structures and sophisticated technologies, from the construction of the stage to the plant. audio, from lights to pyrotechnic effects. Some of the biggest concerts of these years are being conceived in Rock Lititz, Pennsylvania, in the northeastern United States. There is a gigantic campus where dozens of companies dealing with every aspect of big live entertainment are based, and which curiously is located in Lancaster County, where the main Amish community in the country lives, traditionally wary of of new technologies and modernity.

Lititz was founded in 1756 by a community of Moravians, a Christian religious group originally from Bohemia who were the only ones to live there for about a century. Currently, just over 9,400 people live there, about 1,500 of whom work on the Rock Lititz campus, which is located a couple of kilometers north of the town and has existed since 2014. Pennsylvania is one of the areas where the community of Americans is most present. Amish, who are Protestant and speak a particular language derived from German. Among their main values ​​is a strong resistance to most technological innovations: for example, there is a widespread refusal of cars, which are still often replaced with horse-drawn carriages.

And it is precisely in Rock Lititz that a pole that concentrates and experiments the most advanced technologies in the live music sector has concentrated. It extends for 390 thousand square meters – more or less the surface of the Sempione park in Milan – and hosts the headquarters of 40 companies that provide all the services connected to the organization of large live events, from concerts to installations in the parks of fun or on board cruises. On campus there are also a hotel, shops and of course three studios dedicated to concert rehearsals that recreate the conditions of large arenas and arenas: the main one covers 30,000 square meters and is considered one of the largest “rehearsal rooms” in the world.

Today this campus is the ideal place for an artist who has to plan a big tour. Rock Lititz does not spread the names of the artists it produces concerts, but it is known that Metallica, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Elton John and the Backstreet Boys, among others, have used its services in the past. Its success largely depends on the functioning of today’s music market, but also to some extent on the characteristics of the community in which it is located.

The story of Rock Lititz starts with Gene and Roy Clair, two brothers from the area who in the 1960s had started working on sound systems at sporting events or at school dances in the county.

In 1966 the Clairs made a quantum leap by taking care of the sound system of a concert by singer Dionne Warwick in nearby Lancaster, and in the following months they provided their own equipment and services during some concerts of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: it is believed that their company, which was then called Clair Brothers Audio Enterprises, was the first professional sound system company to witness a band on tour.

Clair Brothers and Lititz began to make a name for themselves particularly in the late 1970s, when Australian Michael Tait, who had previously designed the lighting and stage set-ups for the band’s concerts, also arrived in the city. of English progressive rock by Yes. In the following decades the activities related to the music world in Lititz continued to grow and develop until 2011, when Clair Global and Tait Towers – the two companies of Clair and Tait – acquired a large piece of land intended for the industrial use that had been proposed to them by the local administration. Three years later the Rock Lititz campus was born.

Rock Lititz chief executive engineer Andrea Shirk told al Philadelphia Inquirer that the campus is a perfect example of how a bottom-up business can attract more and more people and interests and turn into a hugely successful project. Half of what companies on campus are doing today is doing concerts, Shirk says, and the other half is studying and making installations for Disney and Universal Studios, but also for the Olympics and the Superbowl. The Rock Lititz companies also took care of the facilities for Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia and for the mass in New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2015.

As explained in an article byEconomist, Lititz is an ideal setting for artists who have to rehearse their performances before big tours because it is located in a rather isolated area away from distractions. All these activities have also been able to develop thanks to the expertise and experience of some companies in the Amish community, many of which specialize in the production of tailor-made products, often essential for the construction of stages and various instruments.

According to Rock Lititz corporate executives, much of the campus success hinges on the fact that tours and big concerts have become the primary way to make money in the music business over the past two decades. With the arrival of the internet, the decline in sales of physical media such as discs and CDs began: in 1999, the year in which Napster (the famous file sharing program that allowed music to be illegally downloaded) was launched, the market for music in the United States had grossed $ 22.3 billion; in 2019, twenty years later, it had collected 11.1 billion, less than half.

It is also to compensate for these losses that concert ticket prices have meanwhile almost quadrupled on average. The artists who can earn significant amounts from streaming listening are few, those who can count on various collaborations, for example in the fashion sector, are a minority, and for most of the others, tours are the main opportunity to cash in.

As he told theEconomist Adam Davis, CEO of Tait Towers, the Internet has also provided the perfect tools to highlight the big events related to the world of music, namely social media. In recent years, therefore, most of the most popular artists around the world have begun to focus on spectacular concerts and amazing productions to create “moments that people will remember for a lifetime,” says Davis: events that he believes lead the public to willingly spend several hundred dollars just to be there, even if the music itself may not like it.

Both Davis and Troy Clair, son of Gene and current CEO of Clair Global, estimated that Rock Lititz received 30 percent more requests than in the run-up to the coronavirus pandemic. In these two years the campus has been kept as active as possible, for example filming some concerts in its studios, including that of the rock band Phish, broadcast live in streaming last New Year. Now, however, the major slowdowns in the global supply chain are also affecting its operations: sometimes essential parts such as screws are missing, others the trucks to carry the equipment around.

Esquire pointed out that over the years there have been other cities that have tried to imitate the Rock Lititz model, for example in Delaware, near Las Vegas or Nashville, Tennessee. What seems much more difficult to copy, however, is the type of collaborative environment that has been created between the communities in the area and the entrepreneurs who have entered the local market. In the near future, however, Rock Lititz will expand further, with a new project dedicated to the world of music: the state of Pennsylvania has in fact decided to finance part of the construction of a 10 million dollar center for the training of live events staff. .

