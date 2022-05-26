The Kardashian fight that took a total turn on social networks

It seems we have always seen The Kardashians as one of the best American Families, but in reality not everything seems to be, between the relationship of the sisters there was a confrontation that left the fans breathless.

According to the new season of his reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, He has shown us the truth of a solid relationship, which is unbreakable and disastrous.

This confrontation happened between kim Y Kourtney according to a dialogue of resolving differences by blows, the media announcing the trailer for its 18th season, which promised high-voltage images between: Kim and Kourthey.

The reason for this fight would be Kourtney’s alleged intention to stop recording the reality show. But in his dispute, it began between blows and fists before the attentive gaze of his sisters. Kendall Y Khloe, saying the following:

“Stop digging your nails into me.”

Kourtney yells at her trying to get rid of Kim, while she is possessed by hatred and pushes her down the hall with blows.

The video of the fight between the Kardashian sisters forced the production of the program to remain silent for a few days and they could continue with the established planning.

At the end of the stage of her reality show, Kourtney issued a statement that she only wanted to “focus on her children and her lifestyle march, Poosh”.

Today the Kardashians have become one of the most popular and most persecuted families by the media.