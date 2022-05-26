The HIDIVE service would leave Latin America at the end of this month — Kudasai

Users from different Latin American countries, who are subscribers of the anime streaming service HIDIVE from the distributor Sentai Filmworks, reported that they received an email informing them that the service will no longer be available in Latin America as of May 31. The message in question writes:

Dear subscriber: We are making changes to our service that mean HIDIVE will not be available in your country or region. Subscriptions in the affected countries and regions will receive a refund of the value of their paid subscription. If the subscription is in a trial period, this account will be closed. Access to our services will also end on 05/31/2022. Thank you for your patronage and your understanding.

It should be noted that the platform in question, HIDIVE, has not listed any press release officially reporting this decision, although this is likely only a matter of time considering all the screenshots shared by fans include the same message and sender. .

At the moment, HIDIVE offers anime content subtitled in English and Spanish (mostly the first) and some dubbing. Its most notable and recent licensed series include the franchise of Made in Abyss; the original anime of WIT Studio, Onipan!; the franchise of Machikado Mazoku (The Demon Girl Next Door); the anime Yuusha, Yamemasu (I’m Quitting Heroing); the anime Shokei Shoujo no Virgin Road (The Executioner and His Way of Life); the anime paripi koumei (Ya Boy Kongming!); the third season of Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san (Teasing Master Takagi-san); the anime Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun; the anime Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi; among many others.

Source: Crunchyroll Feedback Forum

© HIDIVE, LLC.