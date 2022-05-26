The funniest memes of this 2022

Currently, Internet access has become a crucial aspect in the lives of many people, coming to be considered by almost all users as a basic need.

The network is used in society to work, generate income, process large amounts of data, communicate and much more. But also, for entertainment, as it is the main source of fun for millions of people who consume, for example, memes, these visual or video pieces of humorous interest and that tend to be viral.

Infobae, has compiled the memes that have caused the most grace to Internet users and therefore, have become popular:

This YouTube channel that uploads videos about reflections and inviting the public to be more empathic with the people around them, has become very popular in 2022, largely because some short clips of its chapters taken out of context with the video have gone viral. intention to generate laughter among Internet users. In addition to the memes that have also been spread with the main character of this video series, Luz María, as the protagonist.

Users on social networks reacted with memes to the best moments and outfits left by the 2022 edition of the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art gala (Photos: Twitter)

Like every year, the Met Gala is a mine of inspiration for people who like to create and share memes. For this edition, the celebrities who created the most memes were Bad Bunny and Kylie Jenner.

The moment when Will Smith during the celebration of the 94th edition of the Oscars, slapped the comedian, Chris Rock, after he made a joke about the alopecia suffered by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, took him by surprise to all social network users at first, but almost immediately funny images with different captions began to circulate.

The song that Residente dedicated to J Balvín last March not only divided users into two groups, those who support him and criticize him, but it was also the source of inspiration for many people who took advantage of the rivalry between them. two artists to generate a lot of content on social networks with the intention of entertaining.

Thanks to the new album by the singer Rosalía, the internet has exploded with all kinds of funny memes and videos alluding to her songs, but without a doubt, the content related to the name of this album and its spelling have been the most viral.

It all started in the Cabalgata de los Reyes Magos de Cádiz (Spain), which is a celebration that takes place in January annually. In this year’s version, a group of polar bears appeared in the parade, but the funny thing is that one of them had his head hanging down like a kind of stiff neck.

Despite the mishap with the doll, the group of bears continued parading and greeting the attendees. However, people were amused by the state of the bear and in a very short time it became the first viral meme of this year.

KEEP READING:

100 voice commands to use in the new Google assistant

How to know if my Instagram account was hacked and how to recover it

Netflix would have live broadcasts for comedy shows