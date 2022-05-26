‘The Batman’ with Ben Affleck is a reality thanks to this deepfake

Although batman It ended up being a great success as a reboot of the franchise, the choice of Robert Pattinson to play the role of the iconic hero is still not well received by the purists of the saga. Now, maybe you could give it a try; and it is that this special effects artist has replaced the actor’s face with that of Ben Affleckthe former Batman.

The video has been created by the user stryder-HD. On his YouTube channel, he describes himself as a video editor and special effects artist. From his knowledge in the area, has dedicated himself to creating videos deepfake from movies and other popular culture moments that can be fun for internet users.

Of course, it is not the first deepfake of this guy who uploads to his channel, but he is a very convincing one. During the video of just over a minute and a half, stryder HD shows us the original version of batmanside by side with your own edition. Except for a few scenes where the deepfake obvious; stryder HD has done a great job creating a very convincing result. much better than him deepfake of Elon Musk to scam cryptocurrencies.

Except for some slightly washed-out facial expressions, Ben Affleck’s face suits Robert Pattinson’s and Robert Pattinson’s dark vibe quite well. batman. Undoubtedly, It is one of the most curious versions of the film.

This is my Ben Affleck returns as Bruce Wayne in Batman 2, where I show what it might look like if Ben Affleck, in fact; come back as Bruce Wayne in the new Batman movie released in 2022, instead of Robert Pattinson, through technology”Deep FakeI hope you all enjoy this and if you do please like, comment and subscribe for many more videos like this weekly. Stryder HD in the description of his video on YouTube

A new look at batman by Matt Reeves

Despite the detractors that the film had during its announcement, it seems that the film has managed to become a great international success. In fact, the second part of the film has already been confirmed. Like this first installment, the new iteration will feature Matt Reeves in the director’s chair, and Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne.

Additionally, producer Dylan Clark has confirmed to have created “sort of a map of where Bruce’s psychology would grow in two more movies”; hence we could also expect a third installment of the saga. In this way, the reboot of the great hero franchise would be made up of a trilogy, if everything goes as expected.

If you haven’t seen yet batmanthe film is now available on the platform streaming HBOMax. The film has become one of the most successful of the year.and also in one of the most fantastic versions of the Gotham hero that we have been able to meet.



