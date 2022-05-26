The 15 best eyeliners (to draw the double wing)

The world of beauty is moving more and more towards textures and cosmetics that offer a holistic immersive experience. But there is a trend where dualism (still) reigns, and that is that of thedouble eyeliner, that is the double tail drawn on the same eyelid. This application is impactful, makes makeup experimental, bold and showcases the technical ability to draw very precise lines.

Double and colorful

The games and color combinations are endless. The double and colored eyeliner admits geometric and cutting lines (like those of Zendaya) or softer and more nuanced effects. The important thing is that the tails are parallel, symmetrical and never meet.

Over and under

At the Dior Spring / Summer 2022 show, models wore double eyeliner on their upper and lower lashes, with lines starting at the outer corners. To divide them there is a hint of white, for a graphic look that stands out. The effect is called negative space, which has the characteristic of enlarging the gaze.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: (FOR NON-EDITORIAL USE PLEASE SEEK APPROVAL FROM FASHION HOUSE) A model walks the runway during the Dior Womenswear Spring / Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

Eyeliner cut crease

The graphic version of the famous retro makeup. The makeup mod it includes a very thin line on the lash line and another drawn in the crease of the mobile eyelid slightly inclined downwards.

Even the latest make-up sported by model Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala combines double eyeliner and vintage style. The second tail is drawn on the lower lash line with a nude colored pencil that has the task of adding dimension to the look without getting too noticed.

Full color

If color is synonymous with experimentation then a single line of eyeliner is not enough and you can overlap lines that follow the shape of the eye. In bold or pastel shades to complement black.

Butterfly Effect

Is called butterfly eyeliner and as the name implies, the idea is to recreate the effect of a butterfly wing between the upper and lower lashes. It was Hailey Baber who brought it back to life, with a make-up sported during the Coachella Festival. The look features a butterfly-like shade of blue drawn along the lower lashline with an outward tail that meets the upper tail. An effect glamorous how playful.

