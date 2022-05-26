Surprise Will: Willow Smith follows in her father’s footsteps

The young singer, model and actress also shows a passion for luxury cars. She reads on and looks at the most precious item in her garage.

May 25, 2022 12:28 p.m.

Will Smith He embarked on a spiritual retreat in India with his entire family to find the self-control that he lacked at the 94th Oscars. The slap he gave Chris Rock on stage, it earned him the expulsion from La Academia for 10 years and also the suspension of many of the projects that ‘would see the light’ in the coming months.

Among the most prominent members of his close circle is Willow Smith, his youngest daughter and who also accompanied him to India to act as a support in a difficult time for the family. Like his father Willow has made a career in show business: she is recognized for being a singer, actress and model.

At just 10 years old, she became the youngest artist to sign a contract with the label Roc Nation, music producer owned by rapper Jay-Z. She became known to the world when she was just a baby by playing Will Smith’s daughter in the movie “I’m legend”a role that earned him several nominations for the good skill he showed in front of the cameras.

However, the 21-year-old also shares another taste with her father in addition to music and acting. Willow is a fan of luxury cars and her most prized acquisition is a Porsche Cayenne. of 190 thousand dollars that he bought when he was just 15 years old.

He had to wait three long springs to be able to drive this machine from the German manufacturer that stands out for its V8 engine that transports it to 541 CV. In addition, with a free track, this Porsche reaches a whopping 286 km/h top speed… not bad for a teenager.

+ This is Willow’s Porsche