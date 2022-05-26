Sofía Vergara will return to television, but turned into a cartoon

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, in a file photograph. EFE/Nina Prommer



Colombian actress Sofia Vergara continues adding achievements on television now together with the animated characters from the Latin American-themed film Koati, who will now expand their heroic adventures in an animated series for a new streaming service. streaming.

Vergara participated in the film Koati, which was released in October 2021, in two of her professional roles. As an actress, she gave voice to the antagonistic character, a nice coral snake named Ziani capable of intimidating any enemy and also from her role as businesswoman having been one of the producers.

This last role is key, because Vergara sought both the theme of the project, which seeks to expose the Latin American fauna and flora, as well as its conservation, the quota of actors and personnel also outside the South American continent. A coati named Nachí, a monarch butterfly Xochi and a glass frog named Pako are the main characters and animals characteristic of that sector of the world.

Numerous Latin American artists participated in the film, such as Marc Anthony, Eva Luna, Mau and Ricky Montaner, Sebas, Becky G, Karol G, De la Ghetto among many others, with the aim of giving representation to Spanish-speaking countries.

But the project did not end there. Now Vergara announced that she is working on a series that will be the continuation of the lives of the characters that were in the filmwhich were characterized by being in danger of extinction and showed that with courage they could achieve heroic things to save their species.

The series, according to the Colombian actress herself through a broadcast with her followers, is in alliance with ViX, a service that is part of the recent merger of Televisa and Univisiónthe giant Mexican production companies that seek to be market leaders and will bet on streaming.

“KOATI is a beautiful animated film that was born from the pride of Latinos in our culture and our sense of responsibility for bringing to future generations a powerful message that our value and legacy. ViX fits perfectly with this vision, because like KOATI, It is content made by Latinos, for Latinos. I am very excited to embark on this new chapter,” Vergara was quoted as saying by SunSentinel.

According to him, the animated series and the original goal of the film fit ViX’s vision for its content. Not only because the platform is aimed at the Latino audience, but also because it has a component for families and in Koati the children’s audience is the most attracted.

ViX is offered as always free movies and television in Spanish, and is looking to offer more services for Latinosto which several artists from the continent have already joined, because they start from the premise that they know how to differentiate between a Colombian, a Mexican or a Puerto Rican to direct their audiences.

On the platform, personalities such as Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, the writer Mario Vergas Llosa Y singer and actress Selena Gomez that seek to complement the offer for the Latin public of those giant production companies that joined forces in January to enter the digital field.

According to the Sensacine media outlet, ViX director Pierluigi Gazzolo said that no other platform has produced the number of series in Spanish that this one has, so they believe in their audience. Series, soap operas, entertainment programs of different origins or `series’ that will be novels in a short format are prepared to adapt these contents to the new platforms.

