Sofia Vergara victim of vandalism in her own home | celebrities

Sofia Vergara got the scare of her life

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara and her husband, also actor Joe Manganiello, suffered an attack at their residence by a man who claimed to be the son of Barranquilla. According to the TMZ portal, in the early hours of this Monday, the Los Angeles police received a call informing them that a suspicious man was outside the artists’ house and had caused several damages to the residence. Once the authorities arrived at the scene, the man agreed to be the author of the evils caused. The walls of the house were painted with his signature, written in orange.

According to US media, the man claimed to be the actress’s son and asked to speak to her, so he left written messages on several of the walls for the Hollywood star to read. The damage done to the property generated a repair cost of approximately 378,000,000 Colombian pesos, which would be borne by the insurance company.

Fortunately, the celebrity couple was not in the place, as they were staying away while they finished the remodeling of their mansion. However, it is known that, apparently, they would have arrived minutes after what happened. The man was arrested and the situation is being investigated by authorities. His identity is not yet known.

According to the husband of the actress, it is not the first time that something like this has happened to them, because on several occasions they had to call the police because they were being harassed by strangers. So far, neither of them has spoken before the media or on social networks.