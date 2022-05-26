Sofia Vergara stars in Netflix’s ‘Griselda’

Sofia Vergara is known for her roles in comedy series and movies. However, this time the Colombian actress surprises us by playing Griselda Blanco, a drug trafficker known as the “Black Widow”, leader of a cartel based in Colombia.

The Emmy-winning Colombian star of the sitcom “Modern Family” will play real-life drug queen Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series “Griselda.” The series, directed by Andrés Baiz, has six episodes of 50 minutes each and narrates the life of the leader of a Colombian cartel.

The streaming giant released a small preview last Wednesday with some images of the actress personified as Griselda, described as the “female Tony Montana.”

Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable posters in history, which led to her being known as the “Godmother” — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57 —Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022

“Griselda” is currently in production, and although it does not yet have a scheduled release date, it has already generated many expectations on social networks. According to some reports, Sofía Vergara has been developing the character of “Griselda” for the last eight years.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male capos we know a lot about,” the actress said in a statement when they launched the project last fall.

Vergara is also a producer on “Griselda,” along with the creative team behind the Netflix series “Narcos.”