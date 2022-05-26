Shakira dazzled on the red carpet at Cannes, why was it?
Social networks were filled with photos and comments, Shakira was a trend this Wednesday. What happened?
The 45-year-old singer from Barranquilla arrived on the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in a black dress inspired by classic Hollywood. She was one of the stars invited to the premiere of the film Elvis.
The film focuses on the relationship between the king of rock, Elvis Presley and his manager, Tom Parker. Actor Austin Butler was chosen to play the King of Rock and Tom Hanks his manager. Both led the film team in Cannes with the Australian director Baz Luhrman, the same as “Moulin Rouge”.
Speaking to the press attending the Festival (which ends this Saturday, May 28), Shakira expressed her enthusiasm towards a film that will reveal the “king” to a new generation. “My children for example.”
She was not only invited to the premiere Shakira, Also present were Ricky Martin, Kylie Minogue and the Italian group Maneskin, a collaborator on the soundtrack of Baz Luhrman’s film. She was also the wife of Elvis, Priscilla Presley, and the actress who brings him to life on screen, Olivia DeJonge.
Hundreds of comments on social networks highlighted not only Shakira’s figure, but her elegance on one of the most glamorous red carpets in the world of cinema.