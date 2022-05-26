Shakira dazzled on the red carpet at Cannes, why was it?

Social networks were filled with photos and comments, Shakira was a trend this Wednesday. What happened?

The 45-year-old singer from Barranquilla arrived on the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in a black dress inspired by classic Hollywood. She was one of the stars invited to the premiere of the film Elvis.

The film focuses on the relationship between the king of rock, Elvis Presley and his manager, Tom Parker. Actor Austin Butler was chosen to play the King of Rock and Tom Hanks his manager. Both led the film team in Cannes with the Australian director Baz Luhrman, the same as “Moulin Rouge”.