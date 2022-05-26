Selena Gomez on Texas school shooting: ‘It’s so frustrating’

Texas-born singer Selena Gomez joins the list of celebrities expressing their outrage over the horrific shooting that occurred at an elementary school.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, generated reactions of anger and sadness, since the lives of innocent people were lost, including 19 children and 2 teachers, who were killed by an 18-year-old boy identified as Salvador Ramos, who shot at those who were in a classroom.

In addition, he shot his grandmother prior to the attack and the authorities are locating his grandfather and direct relatives.

Ramos bought two assault rifles after coming of age and after what happened he was shot by the police who arrived at the site after the report of the shooting.

According to the report, one of the weapons was in his car, which ended up parked at the crime scene, and the other was found with the body of the aggressor inside the school, when he was shot by the police.

So far, the authorities are not clear how the young man managed to pay for the weapons, since he worked in a fast food chain, according to what he indicates. DailyMail.

Faced with this tragedy, the famous Selena Gomez expressed her feelings and said that it is necessary to change the laws to prevent these shootings.

“If children are not safe at school, where are they? It’s very frustrating and I’m not sure what else to say. Those in power need to stop talking and really change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.”

In addition, celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Chris Evans, among others, have raised their voices to lament the tragedy and condemn armed violence in the country.

