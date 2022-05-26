Robert Downey Jr. Returns To The Sherlock Holmes Franchise But Not Like You Think

The actor will have another function within two projects that are linked to the films that he knew how to star alongside Jude Law. All the information!

The franchise of Sherlock Holmes had two entries on the big screen starring Robert Downey Jr. as the brilliant detective and Jude Law in the shoes of his partner Watson. Both films were directed by the talented Guy Ritchie with an innovative style that gave a unique personality to the installments of the series. Fans of these tapes were left wanting to see the complete trilogy.

Now and with the fury of streaming platforms, which in the midst of the war without quarter that they carry out give free rein to convening projects, hbo max confirmed that it is developing two series that are spinoff from the Holmes movies. Not only that, the main actor of the tapes is involved in these projects.

A new role for an inexhaustible talent

It may not be the way fans of the actor want, but the interpreter of Hombre de Hierro in it Marvel Cinematic Universe will return to the world Sherlock Holmes as a producer through your company Team Downey. The agenda of this talent will be tight: he is confirmed as one of the protagonists of Oppenheimera film directed by the filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

hbo max can celebrate this new relationship with Robert Downey Jr. because the actor will be close to the spinoff and could even get to personify again Sherlock Holmes during a cameo or important participation, including, in one of these two projects that emerge from the films brought to the big screen two years apart: 2009 and 2011 the sequel.

The other name that will be in charge of the executive production of these projects is Lionel Wigramin charge of developing the first story of Sherlock Holmes starring the actor Chaplin on the big screen. Not only that, Wigram served as producer on the two films directed by Guy Ritchie and know in depth what are the characteristics that these programs must present.