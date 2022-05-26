‘Rapa’ or why are our languages ​​so scary | Television

Of all the things I know are inaccurate in Memories of AfricaNo one wrinkles my nose more than Karen Blixen and her husband Bror, both Danes, speaking to each other in English with a Scandinavian accent. I imagine that if Pollack had asked them if they would dare to shoot their brief encounters in Danish, Meryl Streep and Klaus Maria Brandauer would have agreed with a “hold my akvavit”. But it was years away Tiger and dragon discovered to Hollywood that viewers were willing to do something as subversive as reading subtitles and we were left with the fact that two Danes in the privacy of their home prefer to speak to each other in English. things of the hygge.

The same strangeness causes me to listen to the characters of rape, residents of a Coruña parish, speaking a very correct Castilian at all times, barely varnished by a slight accent. In the Movistar series nobody says a word in Galician. Neither in the cities nor in the villages, neither in institutions nor in privacy. They all express themselves in a Castilian Spanish that will move those who say Sanjenjo, Lérida and Vascongadas.

Four years ago, farina was applauded for naturally showing habitual expressions of the land. The cards, birds of prey either trapalleiros they sneaked into the dialogues without anyone having to go to the Royal Galician Academy to follow the thread. Then they came to Netflix Or flavor da margaridas and HBO Max dry water and confirmed that Galicia, in addition to being a beautiful set, hid a treasure to be discovered: its language.

In rape they have preferred to ignore that heritage and we all lose. They in credibility and us in lexical richness. We are left with another treasure as consolation, some exceptional performances by the entire cast, especially Lucía Veiga. Her portentous work seems like a thing for witches. Or as they would say in rapeof witches.

