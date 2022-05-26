PSG removes coach from women’s team on suspicion of sexual assault

The revelation of the facts took place at the beginning of the week, when a series of messages on the social network Twitter warned of accusations against the coach by a young player

The coach of the Paris Saint-Germain women’s team, Didier Olle-Nicollehas been removed “preventively” from his post following accusations of sexual assault on a player and other “inappropriate” behavior and words, the club said in a statement.

“If these facts and words are confirmed, they would be incompatible with the sporting and human values ​​of PSG,” says the entity, which claims to take the situation “very seriously” and asks that the accusations be clarified.

The revelation of the facts took place at the beginning of the week, when a series of messages on the social network Twitter warned of accusations against the coach by a young player, a minor, who told her parents that he touched her butt after a match.

Although they did not want to file an official complaint, the police opened proceedings and, internally, an investigation was also carried out, in which several team officials, including the coach, were questioned.

It brought to light other complaints from players against certain behaviors of the coach, who apologized to the group.



But the club, which already harbored doubts about his continuity, decided to go further and removed him from his duties.

This new case joins others that have taken place in the women’s PSG, such as the attack last November of Kheira Hamraouiwhich has not yet been clarified, or the fight she had with several teammates before the semifinal of the Champions League against him lyons last April 24.