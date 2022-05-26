“No. He never pushed me down the stairs”

Posted at 12:37 ET (16:37 GMT) Wednesday, May 25, 2022 playing



1:38



Posted at 19:46 ET (23:46 GMT) Wednesday, May 25, 2022











Posted at 19:22 ET (23:22 GMT) Wednesday, May 25, 2022





1:29



Posted at 17:37 ET (21:37 GMT) Wednesday, May 25, 2022





1:38



Posted at 16:24 ET (20:24 GMT) Wednesday, May 25, 2022





0:48



Posted at 12:44 ET (16:44 GMT) Wednesday, May 25, 2022





1:05



Posted at 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT) Wednesday, May 25, 2022





0:42



Posted at 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT) Wednesday, May 25, 2022





3:34



Posted at 20:01 ET (00:01 GMT) Tuesday, May 24, 2022









