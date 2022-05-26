Nicolas Cage shows us what the weight of talent is

⭑⭑⭑⭑✩

Celebrities playing themselves can be hugely embarrassing or, if they’re self-deprecating enough, downright endearing. But few throw themselves at the task with as much enthusiasm as Nicolas Cage musters here, skewering his own excesses with a surprisingly sharp eye. You can expect hilarious and sometimes excruciatingly uncomfortable results; what you won’t see coming is just how moving director Tom Gormican’s film is.

This “Nick Cage” shares the real man’s filmography, but is monstrously committed to his own stardom and unable to see the toll it has taken on his ex-wife Olivia (Sharon Horgan) and their daughter Addy (Lily Mo Sheen). Reluctantly accepting an invitation to a millionaire’s birthday party to pay off some debts, he bonds with the eccentric Javi (Pedro Pascal). Unfortunately, CIA agent Vivian (Tiffany Haddish) intervenes to tell Cage that Javi is a drug dealer. She enlists Cage to work against her host in order to retrieve a kidnapping victim and prevent a hit.

It’s gleefully absurd, of course, shot in a sun-kissed luxury resort straight from the big book of action movie clichés, but without the John Woo or Michael Bay flourishes. But the growing friendship between enthusiastic superfan Javi and the wary, damaged star is special.

Pascal dances along an impossible line between resplendently sincere and impossibly sinister, his performance emphasizing that The Mandalorian he missed a trick by denying us his face for so long. Cage portrays himself as selfish and foolish, haunted by his younger ideals and so committed to his art that he has lost his life. These two damaged men find something in each other, so you’ll be rooting for them despite their failings. Who knew that watching Cage’s “nouveau shamanic” antics could be so delightful?

the weight of talent Dir. Tom Gormican. United States, 2022. With Neil Patrick Harris, Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage. Premiere: Thursday, April 28.