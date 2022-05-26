new generation retreats from which you will come out as new

The desire to make up for lost time and a more aware hedonism, which associates disconnection and pleasure with healthy habits, therapies and destinations, lay the foundations of the new wellness. The pandemic has triggered the search for options to achieve the revalued physical, mental and emotional well-being and the desire to connect with nature. Taking care of yourself and enjoying yourself at the same time is not only possible, but necessary.

Well-being is a global, broad concept without dogmas. Non-transferable, because each one feels good in their own way, but easy to share in retreats, many of them on weekends, which include everything from essential yoga to cooking classes to learn to eat healthy, forest baths, meditation, silent walks, Tibetan bowl therapy…

What is imposed are methods to better sleep, stress management programs and disconnection from social networks

Hotels, farms and spas no longer only use water areas and graceful massages to attract those who seek Well-being in capital letters. Traveling destinations such as those offered by thegreenshelters.com (upcoming are Healthy Ibiza and the Algarve); the reset proposed by thewellnessweekends.es in Extremadura, with menus designed by Teresa Sartorius, chef Cordon Bleu and heatlh coach…

“We can now speak of Wellness tourism, which comes in search of a complete and holistic experience, with programs and treatments, both traditional and the latest technology, which, together with the water area, food and mindfulness activities, provide benefits for body, mind and soul. That is to say, an integral well-being”, affirms Núria Camins, manager of the Wellness Center of the PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness (pgacatalunya.com).



Outdoor swimming pool to enjoy a relaxing day at the Wellness Center of the PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness

“The new generation spas have everything to create personalized programs that help achieve specific goals,” says Camins. “The union of specific equipment to work at the cellular level and that reaches where the hands cannot, the oxygen chamber, cryotherapy… and also without forgetting manual therapy”, she explains.

“The role of the nutritionist is also key to teaching which products benefit each person according to their goal and the best way to cook them,” she explains. The future? “The new generation asks for longer wellness stays, a lot of human contact, a lot of empathy on the part of the team and deeper treatments with a faster impact”, predicts the PGA expert.





What is imposed now is a multidisciplinary approach that includes relaxation and beauty treatments, yes, but also methods to better sleep, stress management programs or disconnection from social networks. A reset with a vocation to change habits to refocus intentions.

“Wellness retreats become an opportunity to stop and reflect on our daily lives, reconnect emotionally, recover energy, and gain perspective on our lives,” says psychologist Elena Palacio van Isschot.

“They are a resource that can favor mental health, as long as a quality service is offered, with qualified professionals and accredited experience,” he points out. In order to choose a retreat that is worthwhile, it is important to find out about the type of practices it offers, how long they have been in development, and whether their therapeutic efficacy has been demonstrated. In addition, it is important to ask ourselves if its philosophy is aligned with our values”, advises the specialist.

“Withdrawals may be part of a reordering of priorities. In this case, the experience they provide is not necessarily pleasant in any sense, but it will be a personal challenge”, adds the psychologist. Betting on well-being does not always imply an economic outlay. “It may be enough to leave the city and reconnect with nature, sleep under the stars, exercise and breathe fresh air,” highlights psychologist Elena Palacio.

“Wellness begins the moment you become aware of yourself”, declares Núria Camins, from the PGA. Also in the room “with well-being stimuli such as aromatherapy, the practice of meditation before going to sleep, a space to stretch your muscles in the morning or a minibar with healthy and fresh food. They will have all this in the new Wellness Suites that will be inaugurated soon at the Camiral hotel, in the same complex as the PGA (hotelcamiral.com).

Improve sleep quality

It is one of the rising trends in the wellness world. The Mandarin Oriental in Barcelona – you have to be attentive to its pop-up proposals – hosts in May a selection of therapeutic treatments from the Australian brand Subtle Energies, backed by more than 30 years of clinical research and carried out by its international experts. Its holistic sleep support therapy includes ancient practices to combat insomnia, guided meditation, body massage designed to release tension, facial massage with active ingredients that stimulate the pineal gland, and application of nasal oil (Nasya). 1 hour, 45 minutes, 250 euros.



Products for healthy and beautiful skin

spa at home

one

Treatment water that perfumes the body and stimulates the mind. Fresh and aromatic, it smells of well-being. Perfect for after a yoga session or to lift your spirits. Clarins Eau Extraordinaire53 euros



two

Moisturizing and aromatic body cream, with lavender and vetiver, to calm the mind and help you fall asleep. From the wellness line of The Body Shop25 euros



3

Gift box, as a calendar, with 13 products designed to recover physical and emotional well-being. Summer of Joy by Rituals59.90 euros.



