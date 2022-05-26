Netflix Colombia: Stranger Things 4: The incredible “transformation” of the protagonists, prior to the premiere on Netflix

ANDThis Friday, May 27 season four premieres from stranger things on Netflix. The story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends is nearing its end and, after six years since the arrival of the series on the American platform thanks to the Duffer brothers, the physical change of the young protagonists it is more than obvious: from adolescence to becoming young adults.

As revealed a few months ago, the fourth season will arrive on Netflix divided into two parts. The first will be released on May 27, 2022 on the platform, while the second will be released on July 1, 2022.

For the peace of all fans, all the main characters return in this new season. Thus, in addition to David Harbor (Jim Hooper) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), we will see again Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Kerry (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke II (Robin), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman).

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

When we first saw Eleven in Hawkings in 2016 and met Sheriff Jim Hooper, Millie Bobby Brown was barely 12 years old. At that time, the young actress shaved her hair and her innocence was appreciated in her features. Today, in 2022, the physical change is beyond doubt. She is already of legal age (18), as is logical she has grown a few centimeters, she maintains a wonderful figure that allows her to be a benchmark in the world of fashion. In addition, she continues to succeed as an actress, beyond ‘Stranger Things’ and has participated in other major Netflix productions.

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)

His classic haircut is the first thing that comes to mind when we think of good old Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp (16). Furthermore, he was the first victim of the Upside Down World. However, after six years, the young actor looks much more mature and far from that boy who was only 10 years old and who fell in love with us in the first season. It should be noted that her debut as an interpreter came from the hands of two Hollywood stars, the director Steven Spielberg and the acclaimed actor Tom Hanks, in ‘The Bridge of Spies’.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler)

One of the interpreters who has changed the most over the seasons. He started in the series at the age of 13 and is now 19. A young adult who will make fans of ‘Stranger Things’ forget that boy who was interested in board games and who fell madly in love with Eleven. Now, Finn Wolfhard sports much more marked features and a different haircut. In addition, we have been able to enjoy him in other successful productions such as ‘It’.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)

One of the most endearing characters and most loved by fans of ‘Stranger Things’. He captivated millions of people around the world thanks to his tender way of being. Matarazzo was only 13 years old when he began his journey as Dustin and now, already 19 years old, the change is evident. The actor, yes, maintains one of the most recognizable elements in him, his spectacular curly hair.

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas)

The biggest change in the series is starred by this young interpreter, now 20 years old. He has not only grown a few inches in height, but it looks like he has worked (a lot) on his physical appearance. Gone is the image of him as a child, which allowed him to win over the public and the critics. After six years, McLaughlin is a man and in his social networks he is in charge of showing that he is no longer a teenager.

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)

Although he was not present in the first season, the character of Max Mayfield won the hearts of millions of followers of ‘Stranger Things’ for his impressive personality and his way of dealing with one of the most recognizable problems in adolescence: making friends when you get lost. arrives in a new city. We saw Sadie Sink for the first time when she was only 15 years old and now, at 20, she is a reference in horror cinema for her generation after several successes such as ‘Terror Street’ or ‘Eli’.