Natalie Portman turns 40: The actress who preferred “being smart” to a star | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

She has been a teen star (“Léon”), cult actress (“Black Swan”) and star of million-dollar franchises (Star Wars, Marvel); At 40, Natalie Portman enjoys one of the most eclectic careers in Hollywood, an industry that knew how to navigate so as not to fall on the list of broken toys of the 90s.

In her favor, she says that she started in the cinema at the age of 13, after being discovered by an agent in a pizzeria. But that early debut might have been her biggest hurdle in an industry that, even today, hypersexualizes teenage girls and doesn’t know what roles to offer when they mature.

“I started choosing scenes that were less sexy because I was worried about how I was perceived and how safe I felt,” he recalled this Christmas in an interview with comedian Dax Shepard.

After starring in “Léon” (1994), “Heat” (1995) and “Beautiful Girls” (1996), the latter in the role of a teenage girl in a relationship with an older man, Portman was fully aware of her brand as Hollywood lolita. Another teenager turned into a fetish for producers and casting directors, mostly men.

They may be on completely different planes now, but for a while Portman walked a similar path to that of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan, whose careers are now undergoing an overhaul.

“At that age, you have your own sexuality, you have your own desire, you want to explore things. But you don’t feel safe when there are older men who are interested and you say to yourself, ‘No, no, no, no,'” she explained. Portman.

Starting in 1996 and with the support of her parents, who supervised (and cut) the scenes in which her daughter appeared, the actress rejected roles such as “Romeo and Juliet”, by Baz Luhrmann, due to her age difference with Leonardo DiCaprio, or the modern version of “Lolita” finally starring Jeremy Irons and Dominique Swain.

His refusal to film nudes that were not strictly necessary for the plot caused several conflicts with the studios, but on the other hand the public and critics were surrendered to one of the greatest promises of Hollywood at the time when careers also took off. Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and DiCaprio.

Setting limits and earning a reputation for being “tough” sometimes doesn’t go well in the world of cinema, but Portman knew how to manage his career in such a way that at the age of 16 he had already signed on for one of the great franchises, “Star Wars”, as part of the fixed cast in the new trilogy of the galactic phenomenon.

“I’D RATHER BE SMART THAN A MOVIE STAR”

At the age of 18, when he premiered “The Phantom Menace” (1999), Portman enrolled at Harvard University to study psychology.

“I don’t care if college ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star,” he told reporters at the time.

The actress came from an academic family where training and culture were valued, “becoming a teacher, doctor and lawyer”. In fact, her parents closely watched Portman’s path in Los Angeles and insisted that she spend more time on training.

During his college years, he continued to film the remaining installments of Star Wars in the summers and stepped onto the Broadway stage with Meryl Streep in Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull.”

Her big comeback to the movies came with “Closer” (2004), by Mike Nichols, which gave her a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination and confirmed her new status as an adult actress.

During this stage, she combined failures such as “Goya’s Ghosts” (2006), a shoot for which she visited Spain, along with phenomena of the stature of “V for Vendetta” (2005), for which she appeared completely bald at promotional events. after recording the famous scene in which he shaves his head.

“We only had one shot at shooting that scene, but we tried other times with other crew members who volunteered,” the actress said.

OSCAR; GOLDEN GLOBE AND BAFTA FOR “BLACK SWAN”

In 2010, two years after making her directorial debut with the short “Eve,” Portman’s breakout role came: “Black Swan.” She took home the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild Award. She was 30 years old and had won practically everything. She but she would receive another nomination at 35 for playing Jacqueline Kennedy in “Jackie.”

Portman has managed to make a move again and has signed up for the highest-grossing saga of the decade, Marvel, with the “Thor” movies, the third installment of which will be released in 2022.

As if his resume was lacking, he has a cameo in “Avengers: Endgame,” the highest-grossing movie in history. An enviable trajectory for a career that has occupied three of the four decades of his life.

