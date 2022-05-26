Naomi Campbell commends Kate Moss for Johnny Depp’s testimony: “Say it!”

Ads

Naomi Campbell will always have Kate Moss’ back.

The model participated in her Instagram Stories Wednesday to commend her friend for taking the stand on behalf of Johnny Depp and his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @katemossagency, ”wrote Campbell, 52, using the nickname he has used for years for Moss, 48.

Campbell’s words were accompanied by a screenshot of an article summarizing Moss’s court statements, in which the model denied Heard’s claim that Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs during their romance. love of the 90s.

As previously reported, Moss was called as a rebuttal witness for Depp, 58, in his $ 50 million libel suit against Heard, 36. The trial is now in its sixth and final week at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

Moss, who dated Depp in the 1990s, appeared in court practically as a rebuttal witness to the actor. REUTERS

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs,” Moss said in the video from Gloucester, England.

Moss told jurors she fell off a flight of stairs and injured herself on a rainy night in Jamaica at the GoldenEye Resort.

“Johnny had left the room before me and there had been a thunderstorm. And when I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back, ”she testified.

Depp is nearing the end of his $ 50 million libel trial with ex-wife Heard. AP

“I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was sick. And [Depp] he ran back to help me and took me to my room and brought me a doctor ”.

Depp’s attorney Ben Chew then asked Moss, “Did Mr. Depp push you down the stairs somehow?”

He said: “No”.

“There is no one who has ever really been able to take care of me,” Moss told Vanity Fair in 2012. “Johnny did it for a while.” FilmMagia

Moss was 20 and Depp was 31 when they dated from 1994 to 1997. After their split, the actor moved on with ex Vanessa Paradis. Depp and Paradis, 49, share children Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20.

While Moss once described her breakup with Depp as a “nightmare,” she remained firmly supportive of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

“There is no one who has ever really been able to take care of me,” Moss told Vanity Fair in 2012. “Johnny did it for a while.”

