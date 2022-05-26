Mexico trusts that FIFA will award the three venues for the 2026 World Cup

On June 16, FIFA will define the six cities that will be discarded among the 22 that are candidates

louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation, trusts that the FIFA will give you three venues for the 2026 World Cupwhich would be Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

“Yes, of course we have confidence, not just because we have them, but because of the work that has been done. We are grateful for the work that has been done in the stadiums, such as the Azteca, Chivas and Monterrey. In addition to the support of the local governments and the federal government, this mechanism gives us the confidence that the three headquarters are accepted by FIFA for him 2026. The decision is not ours, it is in Zurich, on 16 (June) the definitive information will be given”, he commented. louis yon.

Mexico fight to have three World Cup venues, although only two have been assured. The third is fighting with cities in the United States, which are also seeking to host some matches of the 2026 World Cup in conjunction with Canada.

A few weeks ago, the president of the FIFAGianni Infantino, visited Mexico, to have an appointment with the Constitutional President of the United Mexican States, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and review the progress related to the 2026 World Cup.

Yon de Luisa is confident that, after obtaining the three venues for the 2026 World Cup, they will also be granted the inauguration imago7

Until now, the governments of Jalisco, Mexico City and Nuevo León have provided all the facilities for their cities to be chosen.

The final election will take place on June 16, in which six cities of the 22 that are candidates will have to be ruled out and it is expected that Mexico have the three that you have requested from the beginning of the negotiations.

Once the final venues are known, Mexico will fight for the organization of the opening of the 2026 World Cupwhich would be at the Azteca Stadium.