Medical specialists in Puebla: There are 586 open vacancies

There are 586 places for medical specialists in Puebla, in pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, anesthesiology, internal medicine, among others, as part of the program announced for the entire country by the Government of Mexico during May 2022.

According to the National Day of Recruitment and Hiring of Medical Specialists 2022, its purpose is “To reduce the current backlog of these profiles in all Health Institutions in the national territory, and provide timely medical care.”

Previously, the federal authorities stated that they intend to cover the available spaces in rural areas of high marginalization and poverty, along with shifts of difficult coverage in urban areas, for which 13 thousand 765 will be hired. doctors in all the country.

Generally, doctors specialists selected will work in federal institutions, such as: INSABI, IMSS, IMSS-WELFARE, PEMEXand Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and Hospitals of High Specialty (CCINSHAE).

The vacancies for medical specialists in Puebla are:

Pediatrics : 105

: 105 Gynecology and Obstetrics : 97

: 97 Anesthesiology : 83

: 83 Internal Medicine : 67

: 67 emergency medicine : 58

: 58 General Surgery : 37

: 37 Therapy intensive : 22

: 22 Orthopedics : fifteen

: fifteen Radiology and imaging : 10

: 10 Pediatric emergency : 8

: 8 Cardiology : 7

: 7 Neurosurgery : 5

: 5 Ophthalmology : 5

: 5 Psychiatry : 5

: 5 Urology : 5

: 5 Family Medicine : 4

: 4 neonatology : 4

: 4 Endocrinology : 3

: 3 Epidemiology : 3

: 3 Hematology : 3

: 3 sick medicine : 3

: 3 nephrology : 3

: 3 medical oncology : 3

: 3 Otorhinolaryngology : 3

: 3 pediatric cardiology : two

: two Plastic and reconstructive surgery : two

: two Dermatology : two

: two pediatric infectology : two

: two pediatric neurosurgery : two

: two Orthopedics : two

: two child psychiatry : two

: two Anesthesiology pediatric : one

: one Quality of care : one

: one High specialty general surgery : one

: one pediatric surgery : one

: one pediatric endocrinology : one

: one pediatric hematology : one

: one infectology : one

: one Work Medicine : one

: one pediatric nephrology : one

: one Pneumology : one

: one Ophthalmology high specialization cornea : one

: one pediatric ophthalmology : one

: one Perinatology : one

: one pediatric urology: one

Requirements and recruitment process for medical specialists

The announcement it opened on May 24, 2022 and will be valid until June 3 of the same year, with the process to be carried out online. Meanwhile, the results will be presented on June 7.

The requirementsare:

Valid official identification with photograph (voting card, passport, etc.)

Three recent photographs (child size in color, on matte paper)

Updated birth certificate

Proof of address

Certificate or proof of medical specialty

Additionally, you must submit the documentation according to your personal situation:

Graduates of generations 2021 and 2022 from institutions of the Public Sector or decentralized public Organizations: Institutional diploma of the specialty, issued at the state or federal level and institutional certificate of the specialty.

Institutional diploma of the specialty, issued at the state or federal level and institutional certificate of the specialty. Graduates of previous generations (any institution): Bachelor’s degree and certificate, as well as title and certificate to practice the specialty to which you are requesting admission.

Bachelor’s degree and certificate, as well as title and certificate to practice the specialty to which you are requesting admission. In case of being foreigners: Validation of specialty studies by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and permanent resident card or temporary resident card with permission to work.

The registration process is:

Go to https://rh.imss.gob.mx/Personal/ConvocatoriaMedicos/ Login or create account Upload the required documentation

